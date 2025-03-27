South Africa: Limpopo Communities to Get Paid for Electronic Waste

Limpopo residents will be able to dispose of their electronic waste at a recycling facility and get paid for it.

This as government launched the E-Waste Recycling Pilot Project initiative in Limpopo on Wednesday which will allow residents to dispose of their electronic waste at a recycling facility and get paid for it by the Producer Responsibility Organisations (PROs) who are part of the project.

"The increasing number of electronic devices being used without a proper system for disposal has led to the accumulation of waste that harms our environment and contaminates water and soil. Today's launch of the E-Waste Recycling Pilot Project is our response to this growing crisis," Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment, Bernice Swarts, said at the launch of the pilot project in the Thulamela Local Municipality on Wednesday.

Three PROs will participate in Thulamela Local Municipality as part of the initiative.

"The PROs will set-up and welcome community members as they bring their e-waste. The e-waste will then be weighed, the weight recorded, and the person's details recorded.

"An incentive will be paid out via cellphone based on a Rand/ kilogram where a minimum ranging from R1,00/ kilogram can be paid based on the weight of the item and the type of item. Payments will be done in the form of EFT and MTN MoMo," the Deputy Minister said.

In addition to this, a participation voucher will be given that ranges from R30 to R50 depending on the number of items dropped off.

There will also be "spin-a-wheel" competition which offers a chance to win an extra voucher ranging from R0-100. The vouchers will be redeemable at Shoprite/ Checkers.

The PROs will be working with local collectors based in Limpopo and the Vhembe District specifically.

The collection of large items will be possible locally for communities close to the event venue. Arrangements can be made with the local collectors to do other collections after the event only.

The initiative was launched in partnership with the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), Thulamela Local Municipality, Vhembe District Municipality, Industry and the PROs.

"The goal of this pilot project is to test and implement a sustainable system for recycling of e-waste in Thulamela Local Municipality. Through this collaboration, we aim to not only manage and dispose of e-waste responsibly but also raise awareness among communities about the importance of recycling and the dangers of improper e-waste disposal.

"The success of this project relies heavily on the participation of the local community. By providing households with easy access to collection or drop off points, recycling facilities and offering guidance on how to properly separate and dispose of their old electronic devices, we aim to change the way residents think about their waste.

"The wheelie bins provided by the department will serve as dedicated receptacles for collecting e-waste, ensuring that it is separated from general household waste and directed to specialized recycling channels. This process will prevent toxic substances from leaching into the soil and water, protecting both our environment and our health," Swarts said.

Managing e-waste

According to the Deputy Minister, South Africa generates over 360 000 tons of e-waste annually, and 10% of this is properly managed.

The rest ends up in landfills, or worse, is illegally dumped, posing serious risks to the ecosystems.

"Our waste laws do not allow the disposal of e-waste to landfills. This is done with the intention of diverting this waste stream from landfill for recycling purposes.

"As part of our efforts to address this growing E-waste problem, South Africa has implemented the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) legislation for the Electrical and Electronic Equipment sector since November 2021 which compels the producers of electronic products to take-back and ensure proper recycling thereof," she said.

As part of the National Waste Management Strategy 2020, South Africa has committed to reducing waste sent to landfills, increasing recycling rates, and promoting a circular economy.

"The EPR regulations, which place responsibility for end-of-life products on producers, are key to this vision. By encouraging industry involvement in waste management, we are ensuring that those who create waste are also part of the solution.

"In the coming months, we will monitor the progress of this pilot project to ensure that it meets its objectives. This includes tracking the volume of e-waste collected, the effectiveness of the community awareness campaigns, and the number of local jobs created through the project.

"Our goal is to ensure that this pilot project becomes a success story and a model that can be replicated across other municipalities in Limpopo and beyond," Swarts said.