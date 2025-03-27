South Africa: Cabinet Welcomes Hemp and Cannabis Food Product Regulations Withdrawal

27 March 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Cabinet has welcomed the withdrawal of the Department of Health's regulations that banned the sale of hemp and cannabis food products, according to Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

This week the Presidency announced that Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi will retract these regulations following a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"Whilst acknowledging the negative impact of the unregulated sale of hemp and cannabis food products on possible consumption by children, such regulations must be fully consulted, must not be in contempt of the Constitutional Court Judge, and must not contravene the Cannabis for Private Purposes Act," the Minister told journalists in Pretoria on Thursday during a post-Cabinet media briefing.

President Ramaphosa reaffirmed his commitment to increasing stakeholder consultation and public participation in developing new regulations that will reduce health risks and the negative impact of food products containing cannabis and hemp, especially concerning minors.

"In light of further stakeholder consultations, the Minister of Health will withdraw the Regulations under the Foodstuffs, Cosmetics, and Disinfectants Act (Foodstuffs Act) to prohibit the sale, importation, and manufacture of foodstuffs containing hemp and cannabis.

"The Department of Health will continue to consult broadly before publishing the revised regulations," the Presidency added.

In addition, Ntshavheni said on Thursday that the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development is coordinating an interdepartmental draft regulation for the implementation of the Cannabis for Private Purposes Act.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.