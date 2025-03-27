South Africa: Cabinet Welcomes Hemp and Cannabis Food Product Regulations Withdrawal

Cabinet has welcomed the withdrawal of the Department of Health's regulations that banned the sale of hemp and cannabis food products, according to Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

This week the Presidency announced that Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi will retract these regulations following a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"Whilst acknowledging the negative impact of the unregulated sale of hemp and cannabis food products on possible consumption by children, such regulations must be fully consulted, must not be in contempt of the Constitutional Court Judge, and must not contravene the Cannabis for Private Purposes Act," the Minister told journalists in Pretoria on Thursday during a post-Cabinet media briefing.

President Ramaphosa reaffirmed his commitment to increasing stakeholder consultation and public participation in developing new regulations that will reduce health risks and the negative impact of food products containing cannabis and hemp, especially concerning minors.

"In light of further stakeholder consultations, the Minister of Health will withdraw the Regulations under the Foodstuffs, Cosmetics, and Disinfectants Act (Foodstuffs Act) to prohibit the sale, importation, and manufacture of foodstuffs containing hemp and cannabis.

"The Department of Health will continue to consult broadly before publishing the revised regulations," the Presidency added.

In addition, Ntshavheni said on Thursday that the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development is coordinating an interdepartmental draft regulation for the implementation of the Cannabis for Private Purposes Act.