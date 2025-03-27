South Africa: Cabinet Notes Misinformation Campaigns

27 March 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Cabinet has noted with concern "continuing misinformation campaigns by Solidariteit and AfriForum and their allies".

This is after AfriForum and Solidarity were in the United States recently.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said at a media briefing in Pretoria on Thursday that law enforcement agencies were investigating these violations of South African laws.

"To prevent further misinformation, the South African Police Service (SAPS) met with AfriForum to clarify the allegations of white genocide with reference to farm murders.

"At the meeting, AfriForum conceded that the crime statistics as released by the Minister of Police are accurate, including on farm murders."

Ntshavheni said "it is common knowledge that some of the farm murders are committed by people known to the farmers including family members".

The Minister was briefing the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

"Cabinet is also aware of the false claim that there are approximately 72 000 white farmers who have signed up to relocate to the USA [United States of America] in response to the invitation by the US President."

Citing data from Statistics South Africa (Stats SA), Ntshavheni said South Africa has only 41 122 farming units, therefore the number of commercial white farmers does not exceed this figure.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.