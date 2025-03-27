Kenya: Foreign Relations Committee Member Faults Kosovo Recognition

Nairobi — Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi has criticized Kenya's recent recognition of Kosovo as an independent state, warning that the move could have serious diplomatic and economic repercussions for the country.

In a statement on Thursday, Amisi, who is a memmber of the National Assembly Defence and Foreign Relations Committee, questioned the advice given to President William Ruto on international relations, arguing that Kenya risked isolating itself on the global stage.

"I have suffered by speaking the truth, and I will continue advising whoever cares to listen. We do not have a spare country. We want the best for Kenya, and that is a collective responsibility of all citizens," Amisi stated.

The legislator expressed concern that Kenya's foreign policy decisions are increasingly alienating nations, emphasizing that the country lacks abundant natural resources and is highly dependent on foreign investments and international partnerships.

"Kenya cannot afford to accumulate enemies across the planet. We do not have natural resources; we are reliant on the global flow of income and foreign direct investment. How do we navigate our national interest in a self-created anarchical environment?" he posed.

Amisi warned against what he termed diplomatic missteps, listing Western Sahara, Palestine, Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia, Djibouti, and Haiti as regions where Kenya's stance could complicate international relations.

"Let's stop some jokes. The list of countries where our foreign policy decisions are causing friction is growing," he added.

Serbia's response

Kenya officially recognized Kosovo as an independent state on March 26, joining over 100 nations that have endorsed its sovereignty.

However, the decision remains controversial, given that countries such as Serbia, Russia, and China strongly oppose Kosovo's independence.

The Serbian government has strongly condemned Kenya's decision, calling it a violation of international law and a breach of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Serbia, Belgrade criticized Kenya for disregarding the UN Charter and undermining efforts toward regional stability and dialogue.

Belgrade described the move as "regrettable," warning that it could harm its traditionally strong relations with Nairobi, built over decades.

"This move sets a regrettable precedent in the traditionally friendly relations between Serbia and Kenya--relations that have been built over decades on the principles of mutual respect and cooperation, including within the Non-Aligned Movement," Belgrade stated.

Serbia dismissed any justification based on the 2010 advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), arguing that it does not legitimize Kosovo's unilateral declaration of independence.

The Serbian government also pointed out that 28 countries have withdrawn or suspended their recognition of Kosovo's independence in recent years, emphasizing that the majority of the international community remains supportive of Serbia's territorial claims.

Despite Kenya's decision, Serbia vowed to intensify diplomatic efforts to counter Kosovo's recognition and defend its sovereignty through all available legal channels.

"The Republic of Serbia will take all necessary diplomatic and political measures in response to this unacceptable and unfriendly act," the Serbian government stated.

Kosovo declared independence in 2008, but its statehood remains contested.