Kenya: Travel Agencies Urged to Embrace Public-Private Partnerships

Nairobi — Various travel agency stakeholders have been challenged to embrace greater collaboration including Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) to strengthen Kenya's travel payment ecosystem particularly in the digital payment space.

Speaking during the Kenya Travel Industry Payment Summit 2025 (KTRIPS 2025) in Nairobi on Thursday, Juanita Omanga, the Deputy Director Digital Payment Services Division at Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) emphasized that the collaborations will promote innovation, enhance consumer protection, and improve service delivery across the travel payments ecosystem.

"Public-private partnerships will be instrumental in scaling digital travel payment solutions. Ensuring that technology benefits major airlines, small travel agencies, and individual travellers is a shared responsibility," said Omanga on behalf of Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Kamau Thugge.

Acknowledging the challenges in the digital payment space, particularly digital fraud, phishing scams, and cross-border payment delays, Omanga expressed optimism about future solutions.

She underscored that with continuous innovation, strategic partnerships, and a strong regulatory framework, a payment ecosystem that is secure, efficient, and accessible to all is achievable.

Omanga also highlighted that Kenya has been on the forefront in digital payments with mobile money services enhancing financial inclusion and simplifying payments.

"Digital innovations like Quick Response (QR) payments, buy-now-pay-later options, and real-time cross-border payments are reshaping the travel experience," she said.

The Kenya Association of Travel Agents (KATA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nicanor Sabula, underscored the growing importance of secure and efficient digital payment solutions for the travel industry.

"Payment systems are no longer just about processing transactions; they have become integral to enhancing customer experiences, driving business growth, and ensuring security in an increasingly digital landscape," he stated.

Mr. Sabula further emphasised that KTRIPS 2025 builds upon the success of the inaugural event with a renewed focus on practical steps for adopting smart payment technologies.

KATA Chairperson Joseph Kithitu, cemented these sentiments, emphasising that digital transformation is crucial for Kenya's travel industry to remain competitive.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Business has moved digital, and so has payment. The travel industry cannot afford to be left behind," he stated.

Statistically, Kithitu noted that Kenya accounted for 2.67 percent of total Middle East and Africa air travel sales in 2024, amounting to $566.8 million, reflecting a 2.11 percentage growth from the previous year.

On his part, John Njoroge, the Country Manager for Visa Kenya, stressed that it is essential to ensure that payment solutions adhere to the highest standards of data protection and privacy.

"Additionally, as businesses grow, these solutions should be able to handle increasing transaction volumes while complying with various regulations," he added.

The concluded two-day summit themed "Next-Gen Travel Payment Solutions: Seamless, Smart, Secure," brought together key stakeholders from the travel industry, fintech sectors, and regulatory bodies.

Besides discussions on security in the digital payments landscape, the summit also explored emerging trends, fraud prevention, regulatory compliance, and emerging technologies such as Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs).

KATA is the national umbrella body for travel agents in Kenya, advocating for industry best practices, policy reforms, and digital transformation to enhance the travel experience for all stakeholders.