Kenya: Nyeri's Ruringu Stadium Restructured to 15,000 Capacity As Sports CS Assures November Completion

27 March 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nyeri — The ministry of sports has restructured construction of Ruringu stadium from 20,000-seater to 15,000 at a cost of Ksh 850 million.

Speaking when he toured the facility which has stalled since 2017 after launch by former president Uhuru Kenyatta, Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports Salim Mvurya said the facility will be done by a contactor under the supervision of Kenya Defence Forces.

"As a government we are committed in ensuring this facility is done. We have identified a contractor who will do this work together with Kenya Defence Forces to ensure that work is done in eight months," said Mvurya.

The CS who was at pains to explain why the stadium has stalled said that construction plans have now changed and the stadia will be a 15, 000-seater that can host Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) games.

Nyeri governor Mutahi Kahiga, who was present during the tour, said that the stadia must be completed and should not be used as bait for President William Ruto's upcoming Central tour.

"Whether the President tour is on or not this facility must be completed we have missed a lot for instance Athletics Meets which were a phenomenon each year. We have not been hosted the event for the last eight years," said Kahiga.

-By Josephat Kinyua-

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.