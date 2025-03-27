Kenya: Nyeri's Ruringu Stadium Restructured to 15,000 Capacity As Sports CS Assures November Completion

Nyeri — The ministry of sports has restructured construction of Ruringu stadium from 20,000-seater to 15,000 at a cost of Ksh 850 million.

Speaking when he toured the facility which has stalled since 2017 after launch by former president Uhuru Kenyatta, Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports Salim Mvurya said the facility will be done by a contactor under the supervision of Kenya Defence Forces.

"As a government we are committed in ensuring this facility is done. We have identified a contractor who will do this work together with Kenya Defence Forces to ensure that work is done in eight months," said Mvurya.

The CS who was at pains to explain why the stadium has stalled said that construction plans have now changed and the stadia will be a 15, 000-seater that can host Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) games.

Nyeri governor Mutahi Kahiga, who was present during the tour, said that the stadia must be completed and should not be used as bait for President William Ruto's upcoming Central tour.

"Whether the President tour is on or not this facility must be completed we have missed a lot for instance Athletics Meets which were a phenomenon each year. We have not been hosted the event for the last eight years," said Kahiga.

-By Josephat Kinyua-