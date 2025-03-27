Eritrea: 'Tamfeda' Award to Outstanding Students

Barentu — The National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education branch in the Gash Barka Region, presented the 'Tamfeda' Award to 91 outstanding students, including 27 female students, who achieved high scores in the 2023/2024 eighth-grade national examination.

Mr. Markos Girmatsion, acting head of the union branch in the Gash Barka Region, stated that the award recipients came from the sub-zones of Molqui, Barentu, Teseney, Akordet, Shambuko, Forto-Sawa, Mensura, Logo-Anseba, and Haikota. Highlighting the significant impact of the 'Tamfeda' Award on students' academic performance, Mr. Yasin Mohammed, head of the education office in the region, called for coordinated efforts to increase the number of students receiving the award. He also encouraged the awardees to focus on their education and strive to excel in their future academic careers.

Mr. Tesfa'alem Bahta, administrator of Barentu sub-zone, congratulated the outstanding students and called on relevant institutions and parents to strengthen their support for the program's sustainability. He further urged the awardees to remain diligent in their secondary school education and continue striving for success.