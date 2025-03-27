Eritrea: 'Tamfeda' Award to Outstanding Students

27 March 2025
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Barentu — The National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education branch in the Gash Barka Region, presented the 'Tamfeda' Award to 91 outstanding students, including 27 female students, who achieved high scores in the 2023/2024 eighth-grade national examination.

Mr. Markos Girmatsion, acting head of the union branch in the Gash Barka Region, stated that the award recipients came from the sub-zones of Molqui, Barentu, Teseney, Akordet, Shambuko, Forto-Sawa, Mensura, Logo-Anseba, and Haikota. Highlighting the significant impact of the 'Tamfeda' Award on students' academic performance, Mr. Yasin Mohammed, head of the education office in the region, called for coordinated efforts to increase the number of students receiving the award. He also encouraged the awardees to focus on their education and strive to excel in their future academic careers.

Mr. Tesfa'alem Bahta, administrator of Barentu sub-zone, congratulated the outstanding students and called on relevant institutions and parents to strengthen their support for the program's sustainability. He further urged the awardees to remain diligent in their secondary school education and continue striving for success.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.