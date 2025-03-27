Africa: WHO Warns of Air Pollution Crisis As Death Toll Reaches 7 Million Annually

26 March 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Salmah Namwanje

WHO estimates that air pollution is responsible for approximately seven million premature deaths each year, linked to chronic respiratory diseases, lung cancer, and cardiovascular conditions.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has renewed calls for urgent global action to combat air pollution, warning that it remains the greatest environmental health risk of modern times.

In a post on its official X account, the United Nations (UN) underscored the grave health burden posed by air pollution, stressing the need for immediate intervention.

As part of efforts to address the crisis, WHO is organising the Second Global Conference on Air Pollution and Health on 25 March 2025, bringing together policymakers, scientists, and health experts to explore strategies for curbing pollution and safeguarding public health.

Air pollution remains a major challenge worldwide, particularly in urban areas where industrial emissions, vehicle exhaust, and household pollution contribute to worsening air quality.

WHO has long pushed for stricter emissions regulations, increased investment in clean energy, and enhanced public awareness campaigns to reduce pollution-related deaths.

With millions of lives at stake, WHO's renewed call highlights the urgency of coordinated global action to tackle air pollution and ensure a healthier future for all.

