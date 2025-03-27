Angola: President João Lourenço Highlights Courage of Late General Mawa

24 March 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — President João Lourenço described General José João "Mawa", who died on Friday, as a man of arms who served the Angolan people with courage and determination in the most varied circumstances.

In a message of condolence, the Head of State said he learned of the General's death "with deep consternation".

He emphasized that General Mawa joined the anti-colonial struggle at a very young age, preparing himself for the arduous missions he would later undertake in the context of the independent country.

The President also highlighted the fact that the late General contributed for decades to the strengthening and continuous improvement of the protection and defense services of the highest personalities of the State.

"In recognition of the extensive service of the General who now leaves us, on my behalf and on behalf of my family, I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family and to all his companions in his exemplary journey through Angola," said the President.

