South Sudan: UN Rights Body Sounds the Alarm Over South Sudan Crisis

The UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan issued an alert on Thursday over the the rapidly escalating crisis in the country, calling for urgent coordinated action to protect civilians and preserve the 2018 peace deal that ended five years of civil war.

The arrest of First Vice President and main opposition leader Riek Machar, alongside mounting military clashes and reported attacks on civilian populations, signals a severe unravelling of the peace process and a direct threat to millions, rights investigators said.

"At the heart of South Sudan's crisis is a failure to protect civilians and uphold the commitments of the Revitalized Peace Agreement," said Commission Chair Yasmin Sooka.

"The deliberate targeting of opposition leaders and civilians represents a reckless disregard for international law and the country's future," she added.

Uptick in violence

South Sudan is the world's youngest nation, having gained independence in July 2011. However, war erupted in December 2013 between troops loyal to President Salva Kiir and opposition forces led by Mr. Machar, resulting in hundreds of thousands of deaths. The 2018 peace deal ended the fighting and established a unity government.

The Commission noted that violence has intensified in multiple regions of the country over the past month.

This includes Upper Nile state, where aerial assaults have displaced more than 60,000 people and targeted populated areas following an attack on a helicopter from the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) on 7 March.

Following reports of Mr. Machar's arrest on Wednesday, UNMISS issued a statement urging the parties to exercise restraint and uphold the Revitalized Peace Agreement.

War fears, foreign intervention

The UN Commission warned that failure to uphold the protections enshrined in the accord - including freedom of movement, political participation, and the cessation of hostilities - will lead to a catastrophic return to war.

"The Peace Agreement is not optional - it is binding," said Ms. Sooka. "Its systematic undermining by political and military actors is not only unlawful but a betrayal of the South Sudanese people who have already endured years of devastating conflict."

The Commission noted that the situation is further exacerbated by the deployment of Ugandan troops and battle tanks into South Sudan following a request by the country's President.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Conflict International Organisations South Sudan By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The development raises serious concerns over potential violations of the UN arms embargo and the growing partisan role of foreign forces, which further endangers civilians and risks regional escalation.

Although the protection of civilians must be the central priority, "instead, we are witnessing actions that increase civilian vulnerability - indiscriminate attacks, arbitrary detentions, and foreign intervention," said Commissioner Carlos Castresana Fernández.

Recommit to peace deal

The Commission emphasized that all parties to the conflict - including State actors and militias - are bound by international humanitarian and human rights law. Furthermore, violations, including war crimes and crimes against humanity, may lead to individual criminal accountability before domestic or international courts.

"We must not allow South Sudan to repeat the mistakes of the past," said Commissioner Barney Afako, warning that "failure to de-escalate the ongoing political and military tension will be cataclysmic" for the country.

"The way forward is clear: an immediate recommitment to the Revitalized Agreement, the release of political detainees, the cessation of hostilities, and above all - protection of civilians," he said.

The Commission is calling on regional and international partners, including the African Union (AU), East African bloc IGAD and the UN, to urgently intensify diplomatic pressure, support de-escalation, and ensure full implementation of the provisions of the peace agreement.