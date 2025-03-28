Africa: Korea Inspires Green Digital Futures for Mozambique and Madagascar

press release

As countries strive to balance rapid digital transformation with sustainable energy use, a major challenge emerges--how can digital expansion be green and inclusive? Many developing nations, including Mozambique and Madagascar, face this question as they scale up digital infrastructure while ensuring energy efficiency and climate resilience.

Korea offers a compelling example. Through cutting-edge policies, AI-driven energy solutions, and integrated smart grid technologies, Korea has successfully aligned digital growth with sustainability. In November 2024, high-level delegations from Mozambique and Madagascar traveled to the Republic of Korea to explore these innovations and apply lessons to their own national strategies.

Exploring Korea's Digital-Energy Nexus During the knowledge exchange, the delegations participated in the Korean Green Growth Innovation Days (KGID), where they shared insights from their World Bank projects:

Meetings with Korean institutions, such as the National Information Society Agency (NIA) and the Korea Electric Power Corporation, provided first-hand exposure to Korea's AI-powered energy management solutions. These technologies, capable of reducing data center power consumption by 30%, offered scalable models for Mozambique and Madagascar as they expand their digital ecosystems.

Translating Knowledge into Action The visit underscored how digital inclusion and energy efficiency must go hand in hand. Korea's Green Button Platform, which allows consumers to monitor and reduce their carbon footprint, showcased the potential of data-driven energy solutions. Meanwhile, Korea's Information Access Centers (IACs)--already established in Mozambique and Madagascar--highlighted the role of digital literacy in ensuring equitable access to technology.

As a result of this knowledge exchange, both countries are now exploring:

AI-driven energy management to optimize digital expansion.

to optimize digital expansion. Stronger policy frameworks inspired by Korea's green digital initiatives.

inspired by Korea's green digital initiatives. Feasibility studies for new IACs, ensuring that underserved communities benefit from digital transformation.

A Green Digital Future Mozambique and Madagascar's journey toward digital and energy inclusion is gaining momentum. With lessons from Korea and support from the Korea Digital Development program (KoDi), these nations are better positioned to turn challenges into opportunities--building a greener, more connected future for their people.