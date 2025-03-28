South Africa: Deputy President to Respond to Oral Questions in the NCOP

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will answer oral questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) in Parliament this afternoon.

As the Chairperson of the Water Task Team, the Deputy President will update Members of Parliament on government's plans to deliver quality water services to communities across all provinces particularly the North West, Eastern Cape, Limpopo, and KwaZulu-Natal.

"He will also apprise the NCOP on progress achieved in facilitating the settlement of outstanding land claims, particularly those that have been kept on hold following the Land Access Movement of South Africa judgments," the Presidency said ahead of Thursday's session.

On government efforts to contribute towards finding lasting peace and stability in Africa, the Deputy President will brief members on South Africa's strategy in supporting the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in its efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability and ultimately, create an enabling environment for sustainable development and prosperity.

According to the Presidency, Deputy President Mashatile will also present a range of government initiatives to provide sustainable quality water to communities through infrastructure investments, among other measures.

The Deputy President will also be speaking as the Chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Land Reform.

He is also expected to reiterate the State's commitment to finalising all outstanding land claims through a backlog strategy developed by the Commission on Restitution of Land Rights to accelerate the settlement of old-order claims.

The session in Cape Town will get underway 2pm.