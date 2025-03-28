South Africa: President Commends Progress Made in Provision of Water and Sanitation

President Cyril Ramaphosa has commended the Department of Water and Sanitation for its ongoing efforts to improve water and sanitation access in the country.

Delivering the keynote address at the Water and Sanitation Indaba currently underway at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Gauteng, the President highlighted that through the department's efforts, progress has been made towards meeting the minimum standards for the provision of water and sanitation services, and in addressing connection backlogs.

"As a country we can be proud of the progress we have made in fulfilling this basic right of our people since the advent of democracy. The National Water Act of 1998 was the key legislative enabler to facilitate access to adequate water and sanitation for our people.

"The results of Census 2022 point to our ongoing progress since the National Water Act was signed into law. In 2022 access to clean water stood at 88.5 %, and access to improved sanitation stood at 80.7 %," the President said on Thursday.

The President highlighted an increase in water infrastructure build, and this includes the National Infrastructure Fund which has to date, secured R23 billion for seven large water infrastructure projects, Phase 2 of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project (LHWP) which is currently underway, as well as work on the uMkhomazi Dam.

Preparations are also underway for the construction of the Ntabelanga Dam on the uMzimvubu River.

The President noted a number of other water infrastructure projects earmarked for blended financing through the Infrastructure Fund, including the Polihali Dam that will feed 490 million cubic meters of water a year from the Lesotho Highlands into the Vaal River System.

Held under the theme: "Water Security and Provision", the Indaba set for Thursday and Friday, underscores government's ongoing commitment to tackling South Africa's water security challenges and ensuring reliable and sustainable water and sanitation services for all citizens.

With its focus on water security and provision, the two-day gathering takes place during National Water Month and Human Rights Month, a significant period that underpins the importance of water as a fundamental human right and a critical resource for socio-economic development.

The timing of the gathering also underscores the urgency of addressing water and sanitation challenges to uphold the dignity and well-being of all South Africans.

Clean water and sanitation for all

While progress has been made, President Ramaphosa acknowledged that the country still has a long way to go towards achieving clean water and sanitation for all, as encapsulated in Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6.

"Last year's Water Summit identified ageing and poorly maintained infrastructure, vandalism of water infrastructure, illegal connections, and organised crime in the water sector as some of the challenges facing service delivery in this sector.

"At a local government level, financial mismanagement, insufficient revenue collection systems and high levels of physical water losses are compounding existing service delivery problems. These challenges have been consistently reflected in reports of the Municipal Strategic Self-Assessment, Stats SA, the Auditor-General and others," the President explained.

With this dire state of affairs, he added that the country has seen declining private sector investment in water infrastructure, "a situation that is only now improving".

By equal measure, he said the municipalities have not reinvested the revenue they earn from the provision of services to the upkeep of key water infrastructure.

"A number of water boards have been or are the subject of probes by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) for corruption and fraud. These are problems impacting a country with a growing population, which is one of the most water-scarce countries in the world," the President said.