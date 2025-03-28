South Africa: Cabinet Welcomes Proclamation On Climate Change Act

Cabinet has welcomed the proclamation of the Climate Change Act by President Cyril Ramaphosa as it enables the development of effective climate change policies and the long-term plan for a transition to a low-carbon economy and society.

The President proclaimed the Climate Change Act (Act 22 of 2024) with the proclamation notice published in the Government Gazette on 17 March 2025, which was the commencement date of the Act.

The Act is intended to enable the development of an effective climate change response and a long-term, just transition to a low-carbon and climate-resilient economy and society for South Africa in the context of sustainable development; and to provide for matters connected therewith.

Furthermore, the Act lays the foundation for a green economy that is resilient, inclusive, and future-focused. By creating a clear framework for climate action, the Act will drive innovation, foster sustainable industries, and support job creation in renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and eco-tourism, among other sectors.

"Cabinet also welcomed the International Partners Group (IPG), a coalition of countries comprising the United Kingdom, Germany, France and the EU, to fill the funding gap left by the US after its withdrawal from the Just Energy Transition partnership.

"The total international pledges to South Africa now amount to US$12.8 billion, which include more than US$9 billion from the IPG along with contributions from Spain, Switzerland and Canada," Minister in The Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said on Thursday.

Earlier this month, South Africa said it noted the United States' decision to revoke the US International Climate Finance Plan, which had led to the withdrawal from the Just Energy Transition (JET) partnership with South Africa.

READ | US withdraws from Just Energy Transition partnership with SA

In February, US President Donald Trump signed Executive Order 14162 to revoke and rescind this plan.

Minister Ntshavheni was briefing the media in Pretoria on the outcomes of Cabinet's meeting on Wednesday.