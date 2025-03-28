Somalia: Somali President Heads to Turkey for Official Visit to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

27 March 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, accompanied by a high-level delegation, has embarked on an official visit to Turkey following an invitation from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During the visit, President Mohamud is set to meet with his Turkish counterpart to discuss ways to further strengthen the longstanding cooperation between the two nations, particularly in military, security, and efforts to combat terrorism.

This visit is seen as crucial to bolstering the ongoing collaboration between Somalia and Turkey in the fight against terrorism, with Somalia reaffirming its commitment to the battle against extremists to ensure the country's stability, peace, and reconstruction.

Somalia and Turkey share a deep-rooted brotherly relationship, which has grown to a strategic partnership covering various sectors, including security, military, trade, energy, education, and the blue economy.

