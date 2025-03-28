South Africa, DR Congo Strengthen Ties Amid Security Concerns

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola has met with his counterpart from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Thérèse Kayiwamba Wagner, to enhance bilateral cooperation and address ongoing security challenges.

During the political consultations, Lamola expressed his condolences due to the turmoil affecting the Congolese people, particularly vulnerable groups such as women and children.

"The security situation in the eastern Democratic of the Congo is fragile and is cause for concern. Many people have lost their lives and, millions, especially women and children, have been displaced," he said on Thursday.

He noted that the United Nations Security Council had convened multiple emergency sessions to address the crisis.

"The United Nations Security Council convened no less than three emergency sessions to review developments in the eastern DRC. Similarly, our regional and continental organisations have also met and called for a ceasefire, an end to hostilities, facilitation of humanitarian assistance, and a return to the peace talks.

"The people of the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo are yearning for peace and normalcy. We dare not fail them."

South Africa has pledged its unwavering support for peace efforts in the region as it backs ongoing mediation initiatives aimed at achieving a long-term resolution to the conflict.

Lamola highlighted the appointment of former President Kgalema Motlanthe to the mediation team, stressing his extensive political experience as an asset in the quest for peace.

"We have no doubt that with his vast political experience, former President Motlanthe will be an asset to the team," he added.

Lamola and Wagner, the DRC Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Francophonie, reviewed the state of bilateral relations during their meeting and reflected on the commitments made during the recent Bi-National Commission (BNC) session.

"We should examine progress in our joint efforts of promoting trade and investment between our countries, an area which is critical to the growth of our respective economies and the improvement of the lives and livelihoods of our people."

As South African companies show increased interest in investing in the DRC, Lamola encouraged both nations to create the necessary conditions for these investments and announced that the country's development finance institutions are also willing to extend and expand their coverage.

"Working together I am confident that we will create the necessary conditions for these investments to be realised," he added.

The two countries plan to convene a comprehensive review of BNC outcomes in the coming months, setting the stage for the next session later this year.

Lamola said Wagner's visit was a testament to the commitment of both nations to foster a stronger partnership.

"Senior officials should be directed to put their shoulders to the wheel to follow through all the tasks that have been agreed to but remain outstanding."

Lamola and Wagner were joined by the Ministers of Defence from both locally and the DRC.