Somalia: Somali President Hassan Sheikh Meets With Turkish President Erdoğan in Ankara

27 March 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Ankara — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held a crucial meeting with his Turkish counterpart, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on Thursday.

The two leaders discussed strengthening the bilateral ties between Somalia and Turkey, which are based on deep-rooted brotherhood and strategic cooperation. They agreed to continue advancing the implementation of joint agreements and mutual collaborations between their governments.

President Mohamud and President Erdoğan also addressed the ongoing fight against the militant group Al-Shabaab, which continues to destabilize the region. Both leaders praised the cooperation between their countries in rebuilding Somalia's national army and combating terrorism.

President Mohamud expressed his gratitude for Turkey's steadfast support to Somalia, particularly in security sector reforms and counter-terrorism efforts.

In return, President Erdoğan reaffirmed Turkey's commitment to supporting Somalia, especially in the areas of counterterrorism, technical assistance, and humanitarian aid.

