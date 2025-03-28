Sudan: TSC President Praises Sudanese-Saudi Relations

President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, has praised Sudanese-Saudi relations, describing them as distinguished. He referred to the Saudi leadership's supportive stances toward Sudan and its provision of humanitarian aid and assistance, and its commitment to the sovereignty, unity, and stability of Sudan.

This came during his meeting on Thursday with the Saudi delegation currently visiting Sudan, which includes representatives from the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), and the Saudi Development Fund.

The Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Omar Issa, said in a press statement, that the Saudi delegation's visit came as a generous initiative and under the directives of the Saudi leadership, coincided with the liberation of Khartoum from the filth of the rebellion, to assess the urgent needs for reconstruction of what was destroyed by the war and to address development and service needs over the next six months.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated that the meeting reviewed urgent service projects that Saudi Arabia intends to implement, adding that the delegation held a series of meetings with a number of ministers to discuss development, service, agricultural, and health projects that would contribute to the return of citizens to their homes. The ambassador announced the arrival of a delegation from the Saudi Investment Fund to Sudan next April to discuss major strategic projects and to complete the Saudi delegation's mission.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Governance Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ambassador Issa added that the Saudi delegation congratulated President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces on the victories achieved by the armed forces and the liberation of Khartoum.

For his part, Saudi Ambassador Ali bin Hassan Jaafar said, in a press statement, that the delegation's visit to Sudan came under the generous directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and his Crown Prince, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and with the follow-up and supervision of the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs to explore the possibility of supporting urgently needed emergency projects, studying and assessing Sudan's post-war needs, and providing basic services over the next six months.

The ambassador added that he briefed TSC President on the outcomes of the meetings held by the Saudi delegation with the Sudanese ministerial committee to prepare emergency projects for the next six months. He described the meetings as fruitful and characterized by a spirit of cooperation and responsibility.

The Saudi ambassador affirmed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's support for Sudan and its legitimate government, expressing his hope for achieving peace, stability, and development in Sudan.

He said, "The development and service projects presented by the Sudanese side will be of interest to the Saudi leadership, which will work to implement them."