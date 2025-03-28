Uganda: Troubling Crackdown On Ugandan Journalists Ahead of 2026 Elections

Kampala, Uganda — After two weeks of attacks by masked anti-terrorism agents, police, and soldiers on Ugandan journalists covering an upcoming by-election, voting day proved even worse -- forcing three major media houses to pull their reporters from the day's top story.

"We have taken the difficult decision to temporarily withdraw our @Daily Monitor @ntvuganda journalists from covering the Kawempe North by-election for their safety because they are being targeted and attacked by armed soldiers and undercover security operatives," Daniel Kalinaki, a general manager at Nation Media Group (NMG), East Africa's largest independent media company, posted on the social media platform X on March 13.

Two Luganda-language broadcasters, Radio Simba and BBS Terefayina, followed suit, reacting to security agencies' assault, harassment, and arrest of dozens of journalists reporting on the by-election in the capital Kampala.

In response to Pearl FM's reports on vote-rigging allegations, the regulatory Uganda Communications Commission suspended the privately owned outlet on March 12 for airing "unsubstantiated statements that were sensational, alarmist, and capable of inciting violence."

Uganda is due to hold general elections in January 2026, in which 80-year-old President Yoweri Museveni is expected to seek to extend his 38-year rule. Given the country's history of electoral violence against journalists, events in Kawempe North have triggered anxiety about the 2026 poll.

'Alarmingly dangerous' election coverage

"Covering elections has always been an alarmingly dangerous task for Ugandan journalists," said CPJ Africa Regional Director, Angela Quintal, in New York. "As the January 2026 elections approach, breaking free from this troubling history is essential for the integrity of the democratic process. Ugandan authorities must ensure that those who target journalists are held fully accountable."

Kawempe North was won by a candidate from the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP), a party headed by Robert Kyagulanyi, commonly known as Bobi Wine. In Uganda's last general election in 2021, at least 50 people died in protests over the pop star-turned-politician's repeated arrest and Kyagulanyi was severely beaten. Museveni's previous presidential challenger, Kizza Besigye, who lost to the former soldier four times, is facing the death sentence for treason.

In relation to the Kawempe North by-election, CPJ documented the following incidents:

● On February 26, Joint Anti-Terrorism Task Force (JAT) officers assaulted Top TV reporter Ibrahim Miracle as he covered the arrest and assault of the NUP nominee. He sustained severe facial injuries.

● NMG camera operator Stephen Kibwiika told CPJ that JAT officers beat him on March 3 with batons while he was reporting near the NUP headquarters despite wearing a "Press" vest. He said that he sustained ankle injuries and was unable to walk properly for several days.

● NMG reporter Steven Mbidde told CPJ that on March 4 about eight officers restrained him and dragged him to the ground while he was live reporting the detention of NUP supporters.

● On March 12, security officers struck Kibwiika on his head with a baton and kicked his groin while he covered allegations of ballot stuffing. Kibwiika told CPJ he was unable to walk, suffered intense headaches, and was hospitalized for three days.

Security personnel ride past civilians in Kawempe North during the by-election in March 2025. (Screenshot: NTV Uganda/YouTube)

On March 13:

● Masked soldiers attacked state-owned New Vision newspaper reporter Ibrahim Ruhweza with batons and gun butts before briefly detaining him and his colleague Isaac Nuwagaba in an unmarked vehicle. Ruhweza told CPJ they were forced to delete their footage and photos.

● Hasifah Nanvuma, a reporter with NMG's Spark TV, told CPJ that several soldiers beat her on the back and arms while she was reporting from a polling station. At the time, she was wearing a "Press" vest.

● Soldiers detained NMG's photojournalist Abubaker Lubowa, camera operator Denis Kabugo, and reporter Raymond Tamale, in an unmarked vehicle for four hours. Lubowa told CPJ that they were blindfolded and beaten on their heads, arms, legs, and ribs. Lubowa told CPJ that the soldiers took their phones and watches and destroyed their cameras.

● Privately owned NBS TV said security personnel assaulted and intimidated its photojournalist Francis Isano, camera operator Hassan Wasswa, and reporter Hakim Wampamba. Isano had to be carried into a hospital where he was admitted for several days.

● Unknown assailants struck state-owned Uganda Broadcasting Corporation's camera operator Jahiem Jamil Ssekajja with electrical wires while he was filming at a polling station. Ssekajja told CPJ he sustained welts on his body and developed a fever.

Security personnel assaulted and intimidated NBS TV photojournalist Francis Isano, camera operator Hassan Wasswa, and reporter Hakim Wampamba on March 13, 2025. Isano is seen at the Uganda Human Rights Commission a few days later. (Screenshot: NTV/YouTube)

Acting military spokesperson Chris Magezi said in a statement that the armed forces were investigating reports of assaults and confiscation of journalists' equipment.

In a March 27 statement to CPJ sent via messaging app, Magezi said a committee had been set up to investigate and make recommendations on "ways to harmonize and collaborate with media players better."

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango referred CPJ to national police spokesperson Rusoke Kituuma to request comment but he did not immediately answer CPJ's calls.