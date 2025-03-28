Kenya: Gachagua to Unveil New Political Vehicle in May - Seeks Forgiveness for Backing Ruto's Presidency

Kajiado — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says he ready to launch his new political party in May.

He told a roadside rally in Kiserian Town, that the party will field candidates for all positions including the Presidency in the next general election.

Gachagua revealed that the Chairperson of the new party will hail from the Kajiado County.

"We have decided to form our political party, and the party would be led by people from Kajiado. The party would be announced in the fifth month of this year," the former DP said.

In a direct criticism of President William Ruto's leadership, Gachagua lamented what he described as political betrayal and exclusion despite the huge support that propelled his former boss to the presidency.

"I am asking you to forgive me. The guy also deceived me; he came to me holding The Holy Bible and I believed he was a Christian. I later found out he was a wolf clothed as a sheep."

"He made us believe that he would improve the economy and boost our spending power but what we have seen is that he has taken even the little we had from us," Gachagua added.