Nigeria: Bill to Stop Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, Others From Contesting Election Passes Second Reading At Reps

The House of Representatives on Thursday passed for second reading a bill seeking to bar individuals above 60 years from contesting for the offices of President and Governor in Nigeria.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Ikeagwuonu Ugochinyere, proposes amendments to the 1999 Constitution to revise eligibility requirements for these key political positions.

According to the bill: Presidential and gubernatorial candidates must not be older than 60 years at the time of contesting.

Candidates must hold at least a Bachelor's degree in their chosen field of study.

The bill specifically amends Section 131 of the constitution to introduce the age limit for the presidency and Section 177 to apply the same requirement to gubernatorial candidates.

In addition to the age limit bill, the House passed several other important bills for second reading, including: Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education Bill: Sponsored by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas and Rep. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, this bill seeks to upgrade Alvan Ikoku College of Education in Imo State to a federal university.

Bill for the Creation of Ideato West Local Government Area: This bill proposes the creation of an additional LGA in Imo State to enhance administrative and developmental efforts.

Bill for Mandatory Inclusion of Youths and Persons with Disabilities in Political Appointments: Sponsored by Rep. Ugochinyere, this bill aims to ensure inclusivity in governance by reserving positions for young people and persons with disabilities.

Bill to Move Trade and Commerce to the Concurrent Legislative List: Also sponsored by Rep. Ugochinyere, this bill seeks to grant both federal and state governments the power to regulate trade and commerce, boosting economic activity nationwide.

Reserved Seats for Women in National and State Assemblies Bill: Sponsored by Rep. Kafilat Ogbara, this bill aims to increase female representation in legislative bodies.

Judicial Reform Bills: Timelines for Justice Administration Bill (Sponsored by Rep. Benjamin Okezie Kalu) - Seeks to expedite judicial processes.

Increase in Supreme Court & Court of Appeal Justices Bill (Sponsored by Rep. Bello Kaoje) - Proposes an increase in the number of justices to improve efficiency.

Creation of New States: Creation of Wan State (North Central) Bill, Creation of Gobir State (Northwest) Bill.

With these legislative efforts, the House aims to reshape Nigeria's governance structure, promote youth and gender inclusion, and enhance economic and judicial efficiency.