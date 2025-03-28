Zimbabwe: President Mnangagwa Appoints Lieutenant General Matatu As ZNA Commander

President Mnangagwa has appointed Major General Emmanuel Matatu to the rank of Lieutenant General and Commander of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA).

Announcing the appointment, Dr Martin Rushwaya, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, said the appointment was with immediate effect.

"His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Commander in Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, acting in terms of Section 216(2) as read with Section 89 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe and Sections 11(1)(a) and 11(4) of the Defence Act (Chapter 11:02), has appointed Major General Emmanuel Matatu to the rank of Lieutenant General and Commander of the Zimbabwe National Army with immediate effect," he said.

Lieutenant General Matatu's appointment reflects Government's confidence in his experience and capabilities in ensuring the security and stability of the nation.