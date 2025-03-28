Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Intensifies Preps for Gutu East Primary Elections

Zanu PF is now receiving CVs from members intending to contest in its primary elections for Gutu East Constituency in Masvingo Province.

The seat fell vacant following the expulsion of former legislator Benjamin Ganyiwa, who was accused of misconduct that undermined party leadership.

Ganyiwa was expelled for attempting to unconstitutionally remove six district chairpersons, fuelling factionalism and holding unauthorised meetings where he allegedly criticised the President.

As a result, Zanu PF recalled him from the National Assembly and formally notified the legislature that he no longer represented the party's interests.

According to Section 129(1)(k) of the Constitution, a Parliamentary seat becomes vacant when a legislator ceases to be a member of the party under which they were elected.

This paved the way for a by-election to fill the vacancy in Gutu East.

Speaking at the 125th Central Committee meeting in Harare today, President Mnangagwa directed party structures to intensify preparations for the upcoming by-elections in Gutu East and Glen View South constituencies.

The Glen View South by-election is scheduled for April 12, while dates for the Gutu East poll will be announced in due course.

"Our focus now shifts to winning Gutu East and Glen View South Constituency, here in Harare Province, where the youthful Cde Tsitsi Tawomhera is our candidate," said President Mnangagwa.

Zanu PF Masvingo provincial chairperson, Cde Robson Mavhenyengwa confirmed that preparations for the Gutu East primary elections are underway.

"We are in the process of receiving CVs from interested candidates," he said.

"After receiving the CVs, we will be given directions by the Commissariat department.

"As Zanu PF, we are ready for the by-elections."