Former army commander General Anselem Sanyatwe says he is humbled to be leading the Ministry of Sports, Recreation, Arts, and Culture.

Sanyatwe was retired from his position as army commander on Tuesday and named Sports Minister, replacing Kirsty Coventry, who stepped down to assume her new role as International Olympic Committee (IOC) president.

Speaking after his swearing-in at State House on Thursday, Sanyatwe described his appointment widely viewed as a "demotion" as a great honor and a mark of special recognition.

"It is indeed a great honor and special recognition from His Excellency. In fact, I am humbled by the confidence and trust that the President has placed in me to lead this important ministry.

"In essence, sports, arts, and culture are powerful tools for national unity, youth empowerment, and economic growth. Through these, our nation is identified, our history and our aspirations are expressed.

"Given this background, I am committed to engaging all stakeholders as I embark on this new journey to lead the ministry," Sanyatwe said.

His reassignment comes amid growing tensions within the ruling Zanu PF party, with a faction of war veterans led by Blessed Geza planning a protest on March 31 against government corruption and incompetence.

Geza's faction, reportedly backed by elements within the military, is pushing for Mnangagwa's immediate resignation, while another faction within Zanu PF is advocating for an extension of the president's term to 2030.

Analysts suggest that Sanyatwe's reassignment was a strategic move to prevent a possible coup.