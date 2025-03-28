Zimbabwe: Winky D's Hard Hitting Songs Ibotso, Copyrights Being Studied At UZ

ZIMDANCEHALL artiste Winky D's two hard hitting songs Ibotso and Copyrights off his 2023 and 2015 albums respectively, are being studied at the University of Zimbabwe's (UZ) Law Department, NewZimbabwe has learnt.

Both songs, sent shockwaves in ruling Zanu PF circles when they were released, Ibotso being blacklisted on state controlled radio and television stations.

They highlight social, economic and political ills Zimbabweans are being subjected to at the hands of Zanu PF.

Rampant unemployment, abuse at the hands of state and council security agents, poverty and primitive accumulation by cronies either close to or in government are emphasised in both songs.

A 2025 group assignment given to Labour Law class has questions on the two Winky D songs, Hugh Masekela's Stimela, System Tazvida's Mushandi NdiMambo, Leonard Zhakata's Mugove, Leonard Dembo's Manager and Lovemore Majaivana's Umoya Wami.

"Compare and contrast the following musicians in the nature of the workplace," reads the question paper before listing the named artists and their songs.

Winky D has for long been targeted for his songs. His catalogue is full of songs sung from the ordinary person's view.

"Vanotora zvevapfupi nekureba, sekutamba sekuseka. Vanonyepa, vanonyepedzera, vanozeza, vanozeza zera, vano-spender," sings Winky D on Ibotso, which features Zanu PF member Holy Ten.

In opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa style, Winky D adds: "Ini ndiri muimbi chete. Handina pfumo, handina bakatwa. Musandikande pasi kunge hakata."

Vanotora zvevapfupi nekureba is interpreted to mean they take from the poor because of their higher positions. It highlights the effects of corruption and bemoans the plight of the lowly and poor.

In Copyrights, Winky D seems to laugh at his own poor situation, which metaphorically represents Zimbabweans as a whole.

He shows how companies are hiring and firing at will, refuses to give attention to Biblical verses that speak on poverty as a good thing or urge prayer instead of action.

In Copyrights he calls for a Ghetto Voice and promises not to be hoodwinked by anyone.

The song, which could be used in Zimbabwe's current context, also mourns the plight of vendors who are always in running battles with council officers.

"Tiri kutrier, but hakuna kana chiri kufaya, and hamusati maona, hamusati maona. Vanongoti-hire pavanodira voti-fire.

"Ndaramba, no disguise. Takuda ghetto voice. Toda kupukunyuka nhamo - Tocky Vibes.

"Misodzi yochururuka ari kudzingwa mavendor. Nemari yemusika kugwazh ndakaenda. Ini ndotenda vari kutengesa kuriritira mhuri dzavo 365 days dzecalendar.

"Ndikafunga zvelife yangu ini!ndazvi-tormentor. Kungondiudza ndine nungo wandi-offender. Ndiri kuzama kuzvibatanidza zvichiramba maghetto youths hatisi kupretender," go some of the lines on Copyrights.