Zimbabwe: ZACC Investigating Corruption, Abuse of Office At Top Harare School

ZIMBABWE Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) is investigating numerous cases of financial mismanagement, abuse of office and corruption at Alexandra Park Primary School, NewZimbabwe.com has learnt.

Allegations, being placed on the school headmaster identified as Kwari and his deputy Kundishora, are that the two have been conniving to make irregular appointments and promotions that have seen two of their "colleagues" being given high-paying 'non-existent' offices.

A ZACC officer, who requested anonymity, said the two were being investigated because of questionable contracts they had given Ella Samanga and Nyembesi Matsengauswa.

"I can confirm the investigation into both Kundishora and Kwari on allegations of abuse of office and other charges that will be officially shared," said the officer.

Samanga and Matsengauswa were hired as groundsmen before being elevated to positions of Housekeeper and Assistant Housekeeper, respectively.

Questions on their promotion were raised because those are positions usually found at schools with boarding facilities. Alexandra Park Primary School is a day school.

"The School Development Committee (SDC) chairperson refused to endorse Samanga and Matsengauswa's promotions after discovering that the documents were not valid contracts but offer letters masquerading as contracts to legitimise the duo's new roles," said a source at the school.

Both Kundishora and Kwari were summoned by ZACC for questioning.

"This school is suffering because of corruption," added the school source.