Malawi: Magistrate, Witnesses Absent From Hearing of High-Profile Illegal Charcoal Case

Hearing of a high-profile case of illegal possession and trafficking of 200 bags of charcoal worth over MK20 million failed Wednesday in Lilongwe, following the absence of Principal Resident Magistrate Rodrick Michongwe and witnesses.

Magistrate Michongwe was reportedly in Zomba on other official duties while some witnesses were in Mzuzu on official duties as well.

Apparently, the witnesses were supposed to start testifying in the case in which Lawrence Sigwa and Brighton Kholowa are accused of trafficking in forest produce (charcoal) without a license or permit, contrary to section 68(3)(a) of the Forestry Act.

The charge sheet reads in part: "Lawrence Sigwa and Brighton Kholowa on 31st August, 2024, at Chankhungu Trading Center in Salima District were found trafficking 200 bags of charcoal without a license or permit".

The absence of the magistrate and witnesses on Wednesday forced the state to file a notice of adjournment for the court to set new dates for hearing.

The case has drawn huge public interest, more especially of wildlife and environmental conservationists, considering the amount of trees that were damaged in the production of 200 bags of charcoal.

According to a Charcoal Valuation Technical Order, the value of the charcoal is MK20,880,000.

The charcoal was reportedly sourced from some areas in Ntchisi, Nkhotakota and Salima districts.

A conservationist who refused to be named hailed the arrest and prosecution of Sigwa and Kholowa, saying illegal charcoal production is the main driver of deforestation in Malawi.

"Their arrest and prosecution is, therefore, a milestone, for it means, as a nation, we are putting meaningful effort in addressing the problem of illegal charcoal production".

Sigwa and Kholowa were arrested at Chankhungu Trading Center in Salima, following an overnight investigation involving forestry officials, police and wildlife and environmental crime investigators, among other stakeholders.

The 15 ton truck carrying the charcoal--registration number CA8044--was impounded and towed to Lilongwe regional forestry office for safe keeping.

Lawrence Sigwa (37) is from Maonde Village in Traditional Authority (TA) Kachere in Dedza District and Brighton Kholowa (73) is from Mwanauchi Village in TA Mwansambo in Nkhotakota District.