Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Appoints Lieutenant-General Matatu New Army Commander

27 March 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

In his latest power consolidation move, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has promoted Major-General Emmanuel Matatu to the rank of Lieutenant General (Lt-Gen) and Commander of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA).

Mnangagwa, who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), this week retired Lt-Gen Anselem, who was ZNA Commander, and redeployed him as Sports Minister, replacing Kirsty Coventry, who was recently elected International Olympic Committee (IOC) president.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Martin Rushwaya, announced the appointment.

"His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Commander-ln-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Cde Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, acting in terms of section 216(2) as read with section 89 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe and section 11(1)(a) and 11(4) of the Defence Act (Chapter 11:02), has promoted Major-General Emmanuel Matatu to the rank of Lt-Gen and Commander of ZDF with immediate effect," said Rushwaya.

Before his promotion from Brigadier-General to Major-General, Matatu was ZNA Chief of Staff responsible for administration.

The new ZNA Commander is a former Zimbabwe People's Revolutionary Army (ZIPRA) combatant, having undergone military training at the Zambia Military Academy.

