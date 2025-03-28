Zimbabwe: Police Flood Streets to Crush Anti-Govt Protests

The Zimbabwe Republic Police deployed armed and plain clothed security officers to thwart any violent demonstrations, a move which has sent shivers across the nation.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has deployed officers in urban and rural areas to thwart the planned 31 March protests against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government.

Political tensions are at a boiling point, with ZANU-PF factional battles reaching a peak as disgruntled members push for the ouster of Mnangagwa.

In a statement, the ZRP said its officers would be deployed to residential areas, ostensibly to maintain peace and order.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police acknowledges the peaceful environment currently obtaining in the country and urges the public to continue undertaking social and economic activities without any disturbances.

"In the same vein, the Police has deployed members to maintain law and order in both urban and rural set up in all parts of the country," read the statement.

The deployment comes after the ZRP issued a public ban on carrying machetes and axes in Harare and Bulawayo.

The planned protests have unsettled the government, which has vowed to suppress the demonstrations, led by expelled senior ZANU PF official Blessed 'Bombshell' Geza.

The ZRP warned that it would not hesitate to arrest those who instigate protests.

"The law will definitely take its course against individuals and groups who seek to undermine peace and security in the country, including those using social media to cause alarm and despondency among Zimbabweans.

"The public should therefore cooperate with the deployed police officers and report anyone inciting violence and interference with the smooth traffic flow in the country," read further the statement.