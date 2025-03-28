Uganda: Parliament Pays Tribute to Flood Victims, Warns of More Heavy Rains

27 March 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

At least seven people were killed in Wednesday's flooding that wreaked havoc across the Kampala Metropolitan area

Parliament on Thursday paid tribute to the seven individuals who lost their lives in the devastating floods that hit Kampala on Wednesday.

During the Thursday Parliamentary sitting, Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa emphasized the importance of environmental conservation, stating, "Natural disasters do not discriminate, hence the need to conserve the environment."

The government has been urged to extend assistance to families affected by the floods, with some displaced individuals currently sheltered in schools and places of worship.

Leader of the Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi, whose constituency, Nakawa West, lost three lives in the floods, appealed for prompt government support.

In response, Government Chief Whip Denis Hamson Obua announced that an inter-ministerial committee was deliberating on the extent of aid to be provided to affected families.

However, he cautioned that scientists predict more heavy rains, thunderstorms, hailstorms, and floods over the next three months, advising Ugandans to prepare for the worst.

Deputy Speaker Tayebwa has directed the Physical Infrastructure Committee to investigate the recurring floods in Kampala.

Committee Chairperson Daniel Kimosho revealed that their report is ready, but unfortunately, 60% of its recommendations remain unimplemented.

As the nation mourns the loss of life and grapples with the aftermath of the floods, parliamentary leaders stress the need for environmental conservation and prompt government action to support affected communities.

