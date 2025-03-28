Uganda: Floods Suck Life Out of Kampalans, Leaving Destruction, Loss, and Growing Frustrations in Its Wake

27 March 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Jamila Mulindwa

Kampala residents face devastation after floods claimed lives and destroyed homes. With growing frustration, they blame government mismanagement, inadequate compensation, and poor waste disposal for worsening the situation.

When we arrived at Mulimira Zone in Bukoto, Kamwokya, we found residents, especially chapati vendors, in distress. We learned that they had spent the night in mourning and were trying to raise money to retrieve the body of their fellow resident, Moses, from Mulago mortuary.

Moses, who was 30 years old, was among those who lost their lives in yesterday's floods. His friends watched helplessly as he was swept away.

"He was saving a child, but he didn't manage to save himself."

A short distance from where Moses used to sit with his friends, we found the home where two children, Otim Kisa Eliza (3 years old) and Ochaka Chon (11 months old), used to live.

The house was locked, and we learned that their father was out looking for burial expenses.

"The father was present at the time of his wife's arrest," says Mwanje Umar, a youth leader in the area. "He is a security guard and left earlier to make preparations."

In Katoogo village, Kinawataka, the situation was also dire yesterday as floods cut off the area. We found Oscar Atiem trying to salvage the remaining part of his house.

He told us that on the fateful night, his wife, who was about to leave for work, was forced to stay home due to the heavy downpour.

Just as she entered the house, the floodwaters rushed in, forcing them to flee and seek shelter at a neighbour's place.

As they sought safety, they suddenly heard a loud noise, and when they checked, their house had been washed away.

"In five minutes, the wall was down," he recalls with a shudder.

Atiem is still in shock, especially since his children were at school when the disaster struck. He is not the only one who lost his home.

The local shrine in this area was also destroyed, and residents are still trying to figure out who the rightful owner is. Elsewhere, residents are still trapped in the water, just as they were yesterday.

The residents blame the government for their suffering, accusing it of stopping them from selling their land but failing to compensate them, leaving them stranded.

"For 15 years, they told us not to renovate our houses, not to move, nor sell," laments Kobusigye Jane. "What are we supposed to do?" she questions, frustration clearly written on her face.

Nakawa West MP Joel Ssenyonyi visited Mulimira, where residents showed him the extent of the damage.

Ssenyonyi and other leaders placed the blame on the government for failing to plan the city properly.

"This speaks to leadership," says Ssenyonyi. "We have big companies setting up in swamps, yet it's the ordinary people who are harassed."

However, some people were also criticized for carelessly disposing of garbage, which contributes to clogged drainage systems.

"We, as residents, just dispose of the garbage anyhow," says Mawejje.

Meanwhile, the rain started again this morning, worsening the situation for Kampala residents, especially those in flood-prone areas.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.