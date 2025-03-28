South Africa: Ex-Defence Minister's Corruption Case Moves Closer to Trial - South African News Briefs - March 28, 2025

Former Defence Minister's Corruption Case Moves Closer to Trial

Former parliamentary speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is set to appear in the Pretoria High Court as her corruption case moves closer to trial, reports EWN. She faces allegations of soliciting and accepting R4.5 million in bribes from a defense contractor during her tenure as defense minister. The case resumed after a three-month break, during which the state complied with defense requests to disclose key documents, including correspondence between investigators and prosecutors and records related to the state's star witness, Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu. The state initially wanted to contest Mapisa-Nqakula's requests, but said it would co-operate to get the matter to trial quickly.

Cancer Treatment Delays Ruled Unconstitutional

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has ruled that the provincial health department's failure to provide timely radiation oncology treatment is unlawful and unconstitutional, following a legal challenge by the Cancer Alliance, represented by Section 27, reports EWN. The court found that the department violated patients' rights to healthcare, with a March 2023 backlog list revealing 2,400 cancer patients waiting for treatment - some for over three years. Despite receiving R784 million from the Gauteng Treasury to address the crisis, the department delayed appointing a service provider, only advertising a tender in October 2023. The Cancer Alliance raised concerns that the department set aside R250 million for planning services, meaning patients on the backlog list would continue to wait for treatment. The court has also ordered the department to update the backlog list within 45 days and submit a report on progress in providing radiation oncology services.

Drier, Warmer Winter Ahead for the Western Cape

The South African Weather Service predicts a drier and warmer winter for the Western Cape, with below-average rainfall and higher-than-usual temperatures, reports EWN. Lead scientist Christien Engelbrecht warned that snow lovers may be disappointed, as reduced precipitation likely means less cloud cover, resulting in smaller snow coverage limited to higher altitudes.

