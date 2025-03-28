Rwanda: Mukabunani Elected Spokesperson of Political Parties, Vows to Preserve Unity

Christine Mukabunani, the newly re-elected National Consultative Forum of Political Organisations (NFPO) spokesperson, has pledged to prioritize unity and a consensus-based democracy during her six-month tenure.

Mukabunani, a member of the lower house and chairperson of PS Imberakuri party, said this soon after her election to the post during the NFPO General Assembly held in Kigali on March 27.

She said: "My primary focus will be on fulfilling the forum's legal responsibilities, such as supporting political parties in their development and representing the forum's members. I am also committed to preserving national unity and promoting consensus-based democracy."

Now serving her fourth term as the forum's spokesperson, Mukabunani who previously held the role in 2019 emphasized the importance of stability and peace while addressing national challenges collectively. Given the current international pressures on Rwanda, including Western sanctions, she stressed that unity and mobilization within political parties are essential.

"The most remarkable aspect of Rwandan politics is the consensus among political parties. Despite having different viewpoints, everyone respects each other's opinions, even if they disagree. This spirit of dialogue and mutual respect defines Rwandan politics, preventing conflicts and ensuring that party members remain peaceful," she added.

Mukabunani outlined plans to conduct training sessions and awareness campaigns, recognizing the crucial role political parties play in citizen engagement.

Alphonse Nkubana, the outgoing spokesperson who was elected in September 2023, said that Rwanda has become a model for other nations, as its 11 political parties engage in discussions without fighting.

"Many nations come to learn from us. We appreciate the Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF) for introducing this culture of democracy in our country, where people sit and engage in dialogue about national issues, including their disagreements, in a spirit of consensus," he said.

Nkubana, a member of the Prosperity and Solidarity Party (PSP), credited Rwanda's leadership for fostering this peaceful political environment.

"During my six-month mandate, we upheld this approach. Each party has its own political programme but when it comes to national interests, we stand united. There is no opposition, we all speak with one voice. Currently, our country is facing challenges, such as the suspension of aid, foreign leaders insulting our nation and its leadership, and the killing of Kinyarwanda-speakers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. However, when it comes to national security, we stand as one," he added.

The National Consultative Forum of Political Organisations was established by the Constitution of Rwanda on June 4, 2003, under Article 56. It began its operations on July 25, 2003. The forum promotes consultation among political forces to ensure that power-sharing is based on national interests and the rule of law.

The forum also follows guidelines set out in a January 1993 protocol on power sharing, which emphasized the need for political education to prevent violence and political exclusion.

Mukabunani pledged to continue fostering dialogue, unity, and national stability in Rwanda's political landscape.