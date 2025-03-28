Rwandan Regulator Asks NGOs, Church to End Cooperation With Belgium

The Rwanda Governance Board (RGB), on Thursday, March 27, announced that all international and national NGOs, faith-based organisations, and common-benefit foundations registered and operating in Rwanda, are prohibited from having any kind of cooperation with the Government of Belgium and its affiliated entities.

The RGB, which regulates faith-based and civil society organisations said move the move was in line with government's March 17 decision to sever diplomatic relations with the Kingdom of Belgium, after the European country was accused of acting against Rwanda's interests and taking sides in the DR Congo crisis.

Prohibition of cooperation and partnerships

Effective immediately, the RGB public notice indicated that all collaboration, partnerships, and engagements with the Government of Belgium and its affiliated institutions, non-governmental cooperation actors, agencies, and programs are prohibited.

"Any ongoing projects or agreements involving these entities and other similarly affiliated entities must be terminated immediately and reported accordingly," the public notice reads in part.

Prohibition of financial transactions

The regulator said that no funds, grants, donations, or financial contributions shall be received from or disbursed to the Government of Belgium, its institutions, affiliated agencies, or programmes.

This restriction includes, but is not limited to, budget support, project funding, technical assistance grants, and payments made through third-party intermediaries.

RGB warned that "any attempts to circumvent these financial restrictions, including indirect transactions through subsidiaries or partner organisations, will be subject to strict penalties."

Enforcement and sanctions

RGB informed through the notice that non-compliance with the restrictions may result in suspension of registration or revocation of legal personality, in accordance with the applicable laws governing NGOs, faith-based organisations, and foundations.

"Additional legal and administrative measures may be pursued for entities found to be in violation of this directive," the regulator stated.