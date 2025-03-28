South Sudan Govt Backs Down, Says Machar Can Work From Home

Juba, South Sudan — South Sudan said on Thursday it had increased security measures for First Vice President Riek Machar, downplaying reports that the SPLM-IO leader had been placed under house arrest.

The development caused panic and uncertainty over the fate of a 2018 peace accord.

"There is ongoing disinformation and misinformation being spread to cause confusion following the meeting held Wednesday evening to discuss changes to the security arrangements for First Vice President Riek Machar," a South Sudanese security official said on Thursday.

The official explained that the purpose of the meeting was not to arrest Machar, leader of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-in-Opposition (SPLM-IO), but to communicate the leadership's decision to him formally.

"The purpose of the meeting was to deliver a formal communication to First Vice President Riek Machar regarding the decision that his security protocols have been adjusted," he explained. "The discussion was cordial and positive. It centered on temporary measures that impose restrictions on the first vice president's movement as part of broader security measures to enhance his safety and security, given the current situation."

According to minutes of the meeting seen by the Sudan Tribune, Machar participated in the discussions where a consensus was reached to allow him to work from home instead of his office.

Under the agreed arrangement, Machar will temporarily work from his residence rather than his office, pending further review. The measure aims to limit unnecessary movement and visits.

"This decision was reached through mutual agreement, not by force," the minutes reportedly state. "It is part of ongoing security coordination measures being undertaken to protect lives and premises, and enhance dialogue between the leaders."

"His protective detail has been reduced and reconfigured, with some security personnel reassigned to their units," according to the briefs seen by the Sudan Tribune.

Officials deny Machar has been arrested, noting that no official declaration of house arrest has been made to confirm reports circulating in public and causing panic and uncertainty.

Some observers and security experts described the government's actions regarding Machar as a strategy to gauge public and international reaction before potentially taking further measures.

Government officials have argued in statements to media, including the Sudan Tribune, that there was no reason to panic because there was no formal declaration of house arrest. While some reports have described the arrangement as house arrest, no formal government or security apparatus statement has confirmed this.

Instead, the measures appear to be a precautionary step amid heightened political and security tensions. Machar retains his position as first vice president and continues to perform his constitutional duties, despite the modified working conditions.