South Africa: SAPS Responds to GroundUp's Articles On Extortion in Cape Town

GroundUp recently reported that extortionists are targeting schools and informal businesses in Phillipi, Nyanga and Khayelitsha. SAPS Western Cape spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut responds.

Extortion is a serious crime that threatens businesses, schools, and individuals, often instilling fear and disrupting livelihoods.

In response, the Western Cape police, in partnership with other law enforcement agencies, government departments, and community stakeholders, have adopted a multi-pronged strategy to combat and eradicate extortion effectively.

Through our crime analysis, we established that the crime of extortion occurs on a micro and macro level and our response has to match all levels and forms.

Establishment of Specialised Task Forces

To ensure a focused and coordinated response, two key enforcement units have been established:

Provincial Extortion Task Team: Comprising provincial detectives specialising in investigating extortion-related crimes this unit's primary role is to gather intelligence, conduct surveillance, and build strong cases for prosecution, and they are hard at work with their task.

Integrated Extortion Team: Comprising SAPS, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), and other key role-players, this team meets to devise strategic interventions, share intelligence, and execute joint operations to tackle criminal syndicates.

Strengthening Prosecution and Legal Support

Recognising that strong legal backing is essential to securing convictions, SAPS has strengthened its collaboration with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA):

The Director of Public Prosecutions has assigned a dedicated State Advocate to provide SAPS with legal guidance during investigations.

Intelligence-Driven Police Operations

Targeted law enforcement strategies have been implemented to identify, track, and apprehend extortionists:

High-visibility policing in crime hotspots, such as business districts, transportation hubs, and schools. This includes increased patrols, roadblocks, and stop-and-search operations.

Undercover operations to infiltrate criminal networks and gather crucial evidence against perpetrators.

Dedicated rapid-response teams to respond to extortion-related incidents promptly and prevent escalation.

Ongoing Arrests and Prosecutions

Significant progress has been made in arresting individuals involved in extortion:

115 suspects have already been arrested in the 2024/2025 financial year.

Continued investigations are expected to lead to further arrests that will result in a dent in organised crime.

Law enforcement remains committed to securing harsh penalties for those convicted to serve as a deterrent to others.

Ensuring Safety in Schools

Some schools have also been targeted by extortionists, particularly in high-risk areas. To protect learners and educators, several proactive measures have been implemented:

Static police deployments near schools facing security threats.

Police escorts for learners, particularly in areas where criminal elements have attempted to extort protection money.

Partnerships with the Department of Education to enhance school security, with our Safer Schools Programme.

Community policing initiatives to involve parents, teachers, and local law enforcement in ensuring school safety.

Strengthening Community Involvement and Reporting Mechanisms

Public cooperation is crucial in the fight against extortion. To encourage community involvement, the following measures have been put in place. It is located at the Provincial Operational Co-ordination Centre for prompt response and better coordination.

Toll-free extortion hotline (0800 31 44 44): This confidential reporting system allows individuals to provide anonymous tips without fear of retaliation.

Awareness campaigns to educate businesses, residents, and school communities on recognising and reporting extortion attempts are ongoing.

Collaboration with Community Police Forums, private security companies, neighbourhood watches, and business forums to improve intelligence gathering and response coordination.

Long-Term Strategies for Sustainable Impact

Beyond immediate law enforcement actions, SAPS and other government departments are working on long-term solutions to prevent extortion from taking root in communities:

Youth intervention programs to prevent recruitment into criminal syndicates through education and employment opportunities.

Conclusion

The Western Cape police, together with strategic partners, remain steadfast in their commitment to eliminating extortion, protecting communities, and ensuring the safety of businesses, schools, and individuals.

Through robust law enforcement, legal action, and community collaboration, the province is actively working to dismantle extortion networks and restore public confidence in security and justice.

If you have any information about extortion, please report it anonymously via our toll-free hotline: 0800 31 44 44. Your cooperation can help make our communities safer.