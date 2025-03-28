Malawi: FCB Commits K5 Million Sponsorship to Malawi Law Society

The First Capital Bank (FCB) Plc has committed a K5 million sponsorship to Malawi Law Society (MLS) which will go towards supporting the country's all lawyers umbrella body in its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for March 28-30 2025 at Sunbird Nkopola in Mangochi.

This year's conference is under the theme; Maintaining Professionalism in Times of Socio-Political Divergence Constant Public Criticism.

Speaking during the cheque handover ceremony in Blantyre, FCB Head of Legal and Company Secretary, Remmie Ng'omba highlighted that the donation was made based on the company's mandate and role it plays in the general public hence decided to support MLS in order to have a successful general meeting and conference.

Ng'omba added that the company believes that this year's theme is of general interest to the whole nation hence the support.

"It is our expectation that the resolutions to be made during the conference will likely going to assist the nation in this time of divergent political and social issues by helping the nation to come together and bring tolerance amongst the general public as we map the way forward towards the upcoming general elections.

"Looking at our economic situation it requires the nation to be together to have solutions together and move forward," said Ng'omba.

MLS Southern Chapter Representative, McHarven Ngwata commended FCB for the gesture saying the support will go along way as the preparations requires a lot of finances and the money will cover a number of areas.

"Honestly, this is a timely donation and we don't take it for granted as it will play a big role during the period," said Ngwata.

He further disclosed that the conference will tackle a number of issues which the main one is to do with the maintenance of professionalism at a time there is a lot of things happening in a country which will dwell much on the upcoming general elections.