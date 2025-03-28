Malawi: Community Moves to Fundraise for Nkhoma College of Nursing and Midwifery Needy Students

The Nkhoma Community Education Fund, a brainchild of concerned people living around Nkhoma in Lilongwe, has appealed to well-wishers to chip in resources that can eventually aid needy students at Nkhoma College of Nursing and Midwifery (NCSM).

Nkhoma Community Education Fund coordinator, Ellen Gondwe, said they plan to fundraise through a 80 kilometer ultra marathon whose proceeds will directly support the nursing students.

"It is sad that brilliant students poised to contribute greatly to our health system as a country are at the verge of discontinuing their studies as a result of lack of tuition.

"When we heard about the development, we sat down as a community and thought of organizing a fundraiser in the form of an ultra marathon," said Gondwe.

According to her, the 80 kilometer Nkhoma Ultra Marathon, whose target is to raise MK5,300,000, will take place on Saturday, 19th April 2025.

Gondwe highlighted that participation in the marathon can be done in various ways.

"One can participate personally and the participation fee is K20 000. Also, one can sponsor a participant in the ultra marathon and contribute to our fundraising efforts. Furthermore, one can simply donate to the cause by donating to the Nkhoma Community Education Fund," she said.

Registration, according to Gondwe, can be done via the linkhttps://forms.gle/x9WDaLqmpJqGcXE59 with the fee deposited to the Nkhoma Education Fund's Standard Bank transfer with the following details: Account Number: 9100 0078 20191, Currency: MWK, Branch: Limbe, Swift Code: SBICMWMX.

"Every contribution, big or small, counts. Your support will help us provide educational resources and scholarships to needy students in Nkhoma," she said, adding that the marathon will start at 5:00 am on the day at the William Murray Football Pitch at the Nkhoma Mission premises.

Those that would like to participate, sponsor, or donate, can contact Gondwe at [email protected] or +265 999561851.