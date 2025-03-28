Zimbabwe: Disloyal Zanu-PF Members Will Be Cast Aside - Mnangagwa Repeats Calls for Unity Ahead of Planned Protests

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has reiterated calls for "unflinching patriotism" within the ruling Zanu PF party amid planned protests against his administration.

His remarks come as factional battles intensify in the party, and speculation is mounting over a possible leadership challenge from his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga.

There are currently two distinct factions in the ruling party, Zanu PF, with one advocating for the suspension of the 2028 elections to allow Mnangagwa to remain in power until 2030, and the other, believed to be backing Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, pushing for adherence to the constitutional term limits.

A faction of war veterans led by Blessed Geza has called for Mnangagwa's resignation and is plotting a protest on March 31 against the government, which they accuse of corruption, tribalism and incompetence. Geza, who was a Zanu PF Central Committee member, has since been expelled from the ruling party.

The government has upped security, issuing prohibition orders barring the carrying of weapons and deploying police in efforts to thwart the demonstrations.

Speaking at the 125th Ordinary Session of the Central Committee at the party headquarters in Harare, Mnangagwa condemned what he described as a growing trend of disloyalty, accusing some members of aligning with detractors to undermine Zimbabwe's revolutionary legacy.

"Those that are not prepared to toe the correct line of revolution must fall by the wayside.

"I urge us all to introspect, look each other in the eye, and pledge to be exemplary, loyal, and unflinching patriots.

"At this juncture of our revolution, we all have the sacred duty to foster unity, peace, love and respect among our members.

"It is unfortunate that a retrogressive trend has emerged with some members of our party showing their chameleon-like characters as willing accessories to our detractors for the purpose of dissecting our rich revolutionary heritage.

"45 years after we defeated the retrogressive spirit of individualism and the Rhodesian settler regime, it is a shame that a small clique of individuals are pursuing delusional ambitions and selfish interest. This must stop," Mnangagwa said.