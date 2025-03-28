Uganda: Muslims Urged to Save As DTB Supports Iftar in Needy Communities

28 March 2025
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala — The Supreme Mufti, Sheikh Muhammad Shaban Galabuzi, has encouraged Muslims to embrace a culture of saving and investing for the betterment of their communities.

The Supreme Mufti emphasized the power of collective financial discipline, citing how consistent savings at local mosques could generate substantial investments.

His remarks came as Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) donated essential food items to support Iftar celebrations at Kibuli Mosque on March 27.

The Supreme Mufti acknowledged DTB's strong foundation as exhibited through the over 50 years of existence in Uganda and over 78 years in East Africa.

The DTB delegation led by the Head Retail Banking, Andrew Musanje underscored DTB's commitment to inclusivity and community support beyond the Ramadhan period.

DTB donated an assortment of food items to the Muslim communities through faith leadership at Kibuli grand Mosque and at the Uganda Muslim Supreme council at Old Kampala.

At Old Kampala Mosque, the Secretary General of the Uganda Supreme Council Abbas Sekyanzi appreciated DTB's continued support to communities in which it operates and its commitment to extending financial services across the country. Sekyanzi noted the bank's role as a trusted financial partner for the Muslim community.

"The UMSC and DTB share a strong and longstanding partnership that extends beyond banking. We commend DTB for supporting the Muslim community during this sacred month, a time of reflection and generosity," he said.

