Uganda Celebrates Women's Progress At 2025 Women's Day Banquet

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda marked International Women's Day on March 25, 2025 with the annual Women's Day Banquet at Kampala Serena Hotel, where leaders and activists gathered to celebrate achievements in gender equality while addressing ongoing challenges.

The event, held under the theme "All Women and Girls: Rights, Equality, Empowerment," featured high-level discussions and recognition of impactful contributions to women's advancement.

Third Deputy Prime Minister Rukia Isanga Nakadama, serving as chief guest, highlighted Uganda's progress in women's empowerment while acknowledging the remaining barriers.

"Our achievements are clear, but systemic obstacles persist," Nakadama stated. "We must prioritize women's education, financial inclusion and leadership opportunities. The government remains committed to implementing policies that eliminate discrimination and ensure equal representation."

Other speakers unanimously agreed that women's economic participation drives national growth, noting persistent challenges like limited access to capital, disproportionate unpaid care responsibilities and workplace discrimination.

A focal point of this year's event was the success of Tooke Flour, an innovative product made from green bananas developed under the Presidential Initiative for Banana Industrial Development (PIBID) led by Florence Isabirye Muranga.

The initiative has economically empowered approximately 60,000 female farmers across Uganda, demonstrating how women-led innovations can transform livelihoods while contributing to food security.

The flour's success story was celebrated as emblematic of Ugandan women's entrepreneurial potential when given proper support and resources.

The banquet combined celebration of milestones with calls for continued action, emphasizing the need to dismantle structural barriers, support women-owned businesses and strengthen legal protections.

As participants reflected on Uganda's gender equality journey, the consensus emerged that while significant progress has been made, sustained efforts remain crucial to ensure all women and girls can realize their full potential.

The event underscored the government's commitment to gender equality at the highest levels while showcasing grassroots success stories that point the way forward for women's empowerment nationwide.