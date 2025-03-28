Zimbabwe: 600 000 Tonnes Target Set for Winter Wheat Harvest

Zimbabwe expects to push its winter wheat harvest up marginally by just over 6,5 percent to 600 000 tonnes this winter, marking the fourth year of self-sufficiency since the crop's introduction in the country in 1966 and the third year of surplus.

Before the major push four years ago, Zimbabwe had a demand of 360 000 tonnes a year although wheat consumption is now higher as more people use the grain in their diet.

As part of its strategic plan for 2025, the Government aims to consolidate the successes of the 2024 Wheat-Based Food Security initiative, which saw 119 954ha of wheat cultivated, yielding 562 591 tonnes.

In its weekly report, The Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services (ARDAS) under the ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development said improving sustainable agricultural practices remains a priority.

To achieve this ambitious target, the Government has set specific expansion goals for 2025.

This includes targeting 120 000ha for wheat to produce 600 000 tonnes, along with barley cultivation over 6 500ha for a predicted yield of 39 000 tonnes, and potatoes over 8 750ha to yield 236 250 tonnes.

Data from the report indicates that at ARDA estates, 2 529ha have been earmarked for 12 600 tonnes of production, an increase from the 2 013ha planted the previous year.

"We are committed to enhancing production capacity through improved resource allocation and management," said the ministry.

Water management has also been a focal point, with the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) implementing seasonal billing and assessing water adequacy for irrigation. The Government is also ensuring that national dams are primed to support over 120 000ha of wheat and other crops efficiently.

"Sufficient water resources will be crucial for our irrigation plans," highlighted the ministry.