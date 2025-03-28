Zimbabwe: Police Prohibit Carrying of Weapons in Harare, Chitown

27 March 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Crime Reporter

Police in Harare and Chitungwiza have imposed a four-month prohibition order barring the carrying of weapons such as spears, axes, swords, knives, and daggers.

This follows a spate of crimes, including public disorder or breach of peace in most parts of the capital and its dormitory town of Chitungwiza.

The prohibition orders were issued by police officers commanding several districts in Harare.

"The prohibition order shall be in force from 26 March to 25 June 2025," said a statement from the police.

Failure to comply will lead to a fine not exceeding Level 5 or imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months or to both the fine and imprisonment.

