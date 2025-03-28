Zimbabwe: Mike Mopo's Influence, Legacy Hover Above Son Potipher's Music Journey

Twenty years after his retirement, musician and entrepreneur Mike Mopo might have set aside his guitar and microphone, but his impact on the music industry endures.

Renowned for timeless classics such as "Ndati Huya Titambe," "Ndiyoyi Mhuri Yangu," and "Dzoka Kwandiri Maria," Mopo is celebrated as a gifted composer of his generation.

His innovative spirit and contributions have left an indelible mark, ensuring he remains a significant figure in the hearts of fans and fellow artists alike.

A living legend who has nothing to prove, Mopo touched the hearts of many with his music richly grounded in African thythms and sound.

Despite stepping back from the spotlight, Mopo's legacy continues to shine brightly.

His work has inspired a new generation of musicians, preventing him from fading into obscurity and solidifying his status as a revered icon in the world of music.

His son, Potipher, who took over the reins in 2012--seven years after his father's departure from the musical scene--believes he is well-equipped to carry on the family legacy.

At 44, Potipher is a seasoned composer, songwriter, and guitarist who has remained grounded despite facing numerous challenges.

A passionate performer and composer, Potipher acknowledges his father's unlikely return to the stage but is confident that he has successfully taken up the mantle.

Outlining his vision for 2025 as he resumes live performances and music productions, Potipher has come to terms with his own identity as an artist.

He now understands the complexities of the showbiz industry, where a "mafia" style of music promotion has taken hold.

He recognises the importance of being content with his achievements.

His band, Zimbabwean Art With Action, known as ZINAWA, is among the best groups in the country.

Reflecting on his career and the journey he has undertaken, Potipher shared with The Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub that since taking over from his father in 2012, he has experienced a remarkable journey filled with challenges and growth.

"It has been quite a fascinating journey, full of thorns, tears and endurance for the greater part of my solo career.

"I have had memories to cherish, celebrate, and laugh with my peers, but it's not always easy.

"The only reality I have accepted is that I must move on and be my own man," he emphasised.

Like many children of legends, Potipher acknowledges that gaining acceptance has been a gradual process.

"It's unfortunate that people frequently expect children of music legends to mirror their parents.

"My father advised me to be real, authentic, and original if I wanted to succeed.

"I have embraced his guidance, which has fueled my journey.

"While he trained me, he always encouraged me to carve my own path," he recalled.

As the 2025 season is now in its full throttle, Potipher, who also works at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, has mastered the art of multitasking.

"I may be busy with many aspects of life, but I cannot quit music; it is a calling in its own right.

"My father recognised my talent at a young age and encouraged me to work hard.

"I am now working on my fifth album with the support of my band," he asserted.

Potipher, the only son of Mike Mopo pursuing music in the family, ruled out any chances of his father making a return.

"My father has a busy schedule and has always been hardworking before retreating to Nyanga, where he now resides.

"He previously worked in the banking and energy sectors until his retirement. Music was a hobby for him, which is why he stepped back to focus on business," he explained.

He also mentioned that age played a role in his father's decision not to return to music.

"At 68, he is enjoying his retirement in Nyanga and has clearly lost interest in the demands of music.

"Since 2005, he has not considered a comeback, and it is now up to us to continue his legacy."

Despite facing challenges such as a lack of sponsorship, Potipher was grateful for the support he was receiving from loyal business executives.

"To be honest, I don't know how to convince promoters of my capability to carry on my father's legacy.

"I want to thank a few individuals, including Blessing Farawu, Tinashe Manera, Claud Gwatakwata, and Edgar Kofi, who have been there for us financially.

"We have a strong working relationship with them, and I can confidently say they support ZINAWA wholeheartedly," he noted.

Since assuming leadership at ZINAWA, Potipher has recorded four albums: "Runyararo" (2013), "Ndega Zvangu" (2015), "Ngaikwane Changamire" (2017), and "Denga Razaruka" (2024).

A talented composer and vocalist, Potipher dreams of achieving international recognition in music while honoring his father's legacy, which paved the way for his own journey.

Despite the challenges he faces, Potipher remains optimistic about his future.

His only genuine concern is the lack of promotion, a frustration that also contributed to his father's early retirement when the nation was beginning to embrace him.

Precisely, Mike Mopo's legacy is not just a memory but a living influence that continues to shape the music scene in Zimbabwe.

As Potipher navigates the complexities of the industry, he embodies the spirit of resilience and creativity that his father instilled in him.

With determination and a commitment to authenticity, Potipher is poised to carve his own path while honouring the extraordinary legacy of his father, Mike, whom he has looked up to for inspiration, guidance and wisdom.