Zimbabwe: New Media, Same Old Ethics

The rise of new media has democratised content creation, allowing individuals to produce and distribute information on a global scale.

New media refers to the various forms of internet-based digital communication and information dissemination technologies, and social media platforms.

They are characterised by their digital nature--existence in digital form and interactivity, meaning they allow for two-way communication, enabling users to interact with content, creators, and each other.

New media often combines different forms of media, such as text, images, audio, and video. It can be accessed and shared globally, transcending geographical boundaries. One of the key traits of new media is that it is user generated, allowing users to create and share their own content, rather than relying solely on traditional media outlets.

As we delve into the realm of new media ethics, we have chosen to focus specifically on podcasting, a medium that occupies a unique space between traditional radio and television broadcasting.

The conversational nature of podcasting, often blurring the lines between fact and opinion, raises critical ethical considerations, such as the right of reply, accuracy, and fairness.

Furthermore, its relatively recent emergence as a mainstream medium, coupled with its growing influence, makes it an ideal case study for examining the application of ethical principles in new media.

The recent high-profile case involving a podcaster and a musician, which garnered significant attention before prosecution was declined, has also brought the issue of ethics in podcasting to the forefront, underscoring the need for closer examination and discussion.

We will circumvent the criminal elements or lack of same.

By focusing on podcasting, we aim to explore the complexities of ethical decision-making in this dynamic and rapidly evolving medium.

It has become a popular medium for sharing ideas, stories, and perspectives. However, the case of one of our topmost podcasters, who faced legal problems for broadcasting a drunk musician's ramblings, raises important questions about the ethical and moral responsibilities of new media creators.

As new media continues to evolve, it is essential to recognise that the same ethical and moral standards that apply to traditional media also apply to new media. The notion that new media is exempt from these standards is a misconception that can have serious consequences.

In this article, we will argue that new media creators, including podcasters, must uphold traditional moral and ethical standards to maintain the trust and integrity of their audience.

The lack of statutory regulation and self-regulation in the new media space has created a void that the Government is now seeking to fill. The Government through the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, is finalising a draft media policy that advocates for the regulation of new media, aiming to bring order and accountability to this rapidly evolving sector.

This move is not surprising, given the growing concerns about the spread of misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation on social media platforms.

The Broadcasting Act (Amendment) Bill, which is before Parliament, also reflects this desire for regulation, with clauses specifically addressing internet-based broadcasting.

The bill's provisions aim to promote transparency, accountability, and responsibility in the broadcasting sector, including online platforms. By regulating new media, the Government hopes to ensure that these platforms operate within a framework that respects citizens' rights to freedom of expression, access to information, and privacy. While some may view these regulations as restrictive, they are intended to promote a safer and more responsible online environment.

The notion that an online environment is a parallel universe where defamation is less harmful or damaging is a misconception that must be dispelled.

In reality, online defamation can have far-reaching and devastating consequences that exceed those of traditional print or broadcast media. When you're insulted or defamed in a newspaper, the harm is typically contained to those who read the article.

However, online content can spread like wildfire, transcending geographical boundaries and remaining accessible to a global audience, indefinitely. Dramatic needs to disseminate information fast does not detract from the need to maintain the same societal values.

The persistence and pervasiveness of online content makes it particularly damaging. Insulting or defamatory remarks can follow you wherever you go, resurfacing whenever your name is searched online.

This can have severe implications for your future prospects, from financial opportunities to job prospects.

The stain of online misinformation or maligning can be impossible to erase, perpetuating a cycle of harm that can be difficult to escape. Given the heightened potential for harm, owners of online platforms have a greater responsibility to ensure that their platforms are not used to spread misinformation or facilitate defamation.

This requires proactive measures to monitor and remove harmful content, as well as a commitment to promoting online accountability and respect for individuals' reputations and rights.

This is why a focus on ethics for new media space is not a small subject.

Ethics play a crucial role in media, as they provide a framework for responsible communication. The primary goal of ethics in media is to protect the public from harm, promote truth and accuracy, and respect the rights and dignity of individuals.

Traditional media outlets, such as newspapers, television, and radio, have long been subject to ethical standards and guidelines that ensure responsible reporting and content creation.

The same principles that guide traditional media should also apply to new media. However, the lack of regulation and oversight in new media has created a culture of impunity, where creators feel they can operate outside the bounds of traditional ethics.

This is particularly concerning in podcasting, where the line between personal opinion and factual reporting is often blurred.

The case mentioned earlier highlights the dangers of neglecting traditional ethics in new media. Through broadcasting of a drunk musician's ramblings, the young podcaster exposed himself and his audience to potential harm.

The musician's statements, which were likely made without full consideration of their consequences, could have caused harm to the individuals and groups targeted.

As new media continues to evolve and play an increasingly prominent role in shaping public discourse, it is essential that its practitioners adhere to the same ethical standards that have guided traditional journalism for decades.

The following ethical considerations, long considered fundamental to responsible journalism, are equally applicable to new media and are crucial in ensuring that online reporting and content creation serve the public interest.

Right of reply

In traditional journalism, the right of reply is a fundamental ethical consideration that ensures individuals or organisations criticized or maligned in a publication have the opportunity to respond.

This principle is equally applicable to new media, where online publications and social media platforms can spread information quickly.

New media outlets must provide a mechanism for individuals to respond to criticisms or allegations, allowing them to present their side of the story and correct any inaccuracies.

This can be achieved through comment sections, online forums, or dedicated response platforms. By upholding the right of reply, new media can promote fairness, accountability, and transparency.

In the case of the buzzworthy podcaster and the rambling musician, a more thoughtful approach would have been to not air the artist's damaging utterances, especially since they were made while intoxicated.

Considering Zimbabwe's struggles with substance abuse, it was irresponsible to allow the musician to drink on set and request refills on air. Instead, the podcaster could have:

Stopped the recording: When the musician began making damaging utterances, the podcaster could have stopped the recording and addressed the issue privately.

Edited out the content: If the podcaster still wanted to air the episode, they could have edited out the damaging utterances to prevent harm to those affected.

Issued an immediate correction: Rather than waiting a week to offer a right of reply, the podcaster could have issued an immediate correction or clarification to mitigate the harm caused.

Provided a timely and sincere apology: A genuine apology from the podcaster, acknowledging their responsibility in airing the damaging content, would have gone a long way in showing respect for those affected.

Through these steps, the podcaster could have upheld the right of reply, minimised harm, and demonstrated a commitment to ethical journalism.

Accuracy

Accuracy is a cornerstone of ethical journalism, and its importance is amplified in the digital age. New media outlets must strive to verify information through credible sources, fact-checking, and rigorous research.

The speed and immediacy of online publishing can sometimes compromise accuracy, but this is no excuse for spreading misinformation. New media creators must be mindful of the potential consequences of inaccurate reporting, including harm to individuals, communities, and society as a whole. New media can maintain the trust and credibility of their audiences by prioritising accuracy.

Fairness and balance

Fairness and balance are essential ethical considerations in journalism, ensuring that reporting is impartial and representative of diverse perspectives. In new media, fairness and balance can be achieved by presenting multiple viewpoints, avoiding bias, and being transparent about sources and methods.

New media creators must be aware of their own biases and take steps to mitigate them, seeking out diverse voices and opinions to create a well-rounded narrative. By striving for fairness and balance, new media can promote nuanced understanding, empathy, and informed decision-making.

Respect for privacy

Respect for privacy is a vital ethical consideration in journalism, particularly in the digital age where personal information can be easily accessed and shared. New media outlets must be mindful of individuals' right to privacy, avoiding the publication of personal information, images, or videos without consent.

This includes respecting people's privacy online, refraining from sharing personal social media posts or messages without permission. New media can maintain trust and avoid causing harm to those featured in their reporting by respecting individual privacy.

Protection of sources

The protection of sources is a fundamental ethical principle in journalism, ensuring that whistleblowers, confidential informants, and other vulnerable sources are safeguarded from retribution or harm.

In new media, protecting sources requires robust security measures, such as encryption, secure communication channels, and anonymity tools. Creators must also be aware of the legal protections afforded to sources in different jurisdictions, taking steps to ensure their sources' rights are respected. Through protection of sources, new media can promote accountability, transparency, and the free flow of information.

Accountability and transparency

Accountability and transparency are essential ethical considerations in journalism, ensuring that media outlets are responsible for their actions and transparent in their methods. In new media, accountability and transparency can be achieved through clear labelling of sponsored content, disclosure of conflicts of interest, and open correction policies. New media creators must also be willing to engage with their audiences, responding to criticism and complaints in a timely and respectful manner. Trust, credibility, and a loyal audience can be built through prioritising accountability and transparency.

Minimising harm

Minimising harm is a critical ethical consideration in journalism, ensuring that reporting does not cause unnecessary harm or suffering to individuals or communities.

Minimising harm requires sensitivity, empathy, and a deep understanding of the potential consequences of reporting. Creators must be mindful of the impact of their words and images, taking steps to avoid perpetuating stereotypes, stigmatising vulnerable groups, or causing undue distress. A culture of respect, empathy, and compassion can be promoted if new media minimises harm.

Diversity and representation

Diversity and representation are essential in journalism, guaranteeing that reporting reflects the complexity and richness of diverse communities.

In new media, diversity and representation can be achieved by actively seeking out diverse voices, perspectives, and experiences. New media creators must also be mindful of their own biases and privilege, taking steps to address these issues and promote inclusivity.

By prioritising diversity and representation, new media can promote empathy, understanding, and a more nuanced understanding of the world.

Overall, the rise of new media has transformed the way we communicate, access information, and engage with each other.

However, this transformation has also raised important ethical considerations. As we have argued in this article, the same ethical principles that guide traditional journalism are equally applicable to new media.

The lack of regulation and oversight in new media has created a culture of impunity, where creators feel they can operate outside the bounds of traditional ethics. However, this is a misconception that can have serious consequences.

The case of the podcaster and the rambling musician highlights the dangers of neglecting traditional ethics in new media. By broadcasting damaging utterances, the podcaster exposed himself and his audience to potential harm.

This incident underscores the need for new media creators to uphold traditional ethical standards. The future of new media depends on its ability to balance freedom of expression with responsibility and respect for ethics, which are the rules and standards on how we conduct ourselves towards others.

Nick Mangwana is the Permanent Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services.