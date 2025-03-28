Zimbabwe: Serial Robber Arrested for Murder, 15 Robberies

A 34-year-old suspected serial armed robber, Sean Mukungwa, has been arrested on allegations of murder and involvement in at least 15 armed robbery cases, including attacks on Mukuru Financial Services money booths.

Detectives from the Vehicle Theft Squad apprehended Mukungwa, and further investigations have linked him to multiple violent crimes.

In a statement, Criminal Investigations Department (CID) spokesperson, Detective Inspector Rachel Muteweri confirmed the arrest.

"Following the arrest of Sean Mukungwa for armed robbery of a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm, investigations by the CID Vehicle Theft Squad have uncovered significant evidence linking him to a murder case and several other armed robberies," reads the statement.

According to the police, Mukungwa and his accomplices -- who are still at large -- ambushed a motorist as he was reversing his Nissan NV350.

They forcibly removed him from the driver's seat, shoved him to the back of the vehicle, and stole US$250 and a cellphone from him.

The gang later abandoned the victim in Ardbennie Light Industrial Area, Harare, and drove off. The vehicle was recovered four days later in Chitungwiza.

Mukungwa was arrested following police investigations, which also led to the recovery of a pistol loaded with five rounds.

"The suspect is facing one murder case, which occurred in 2020, and a total of 15 armed robbery cases dating back to 2020.

"He is one of the remaining suspects linked to the Mukuru Financial Services heists," said Detective Inspector Muteweri.

Police are now appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Mukungwa's accomplices, Lenon Madongo and one Rice, alias Marabha, both residents of Nyatsime New Stands, Chitungwiza.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the CID Vehicle Theft Squad Harare on 0242-660408, the National Complaints Desk on 0242-703631, WhatsApp 0712 800 197, or report to the nearest police station.