Zimbabwe: Serial Robber Arrested for Murder, 15 Robberies

28 March 2025
The Herald (Harare)

A 34-year-old suspected serial armed robber, Sean Mukungwa, has been arrested on allegations of murder and involvement in at least 15 armed robbery cases, including attacks on Mukuru Financial Services money booths.

Detectives from the Vehicle Theft Squad apprehended Mukungwa, and further investigations have linked him to multiple violent crimes.

In a statement, Criminal Investigations Department (CID) spokesperson, Detective Inspector Rachel Muteweri confirmed the arrest.

"Following the arrest of Sean Mukungwa for armed robbery of a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm, investigations by the CID Vehicle Theft Squad have uncovered significant evidence linking him to a murder case and several other armed robberies," reads the statement.

According to the police, Mukungwa and his accomplices -- who are still at large -- ambushed a motorist as he was reversing his Nissan NV350.

They forcibly removed him from the driver's seat, shoved him to the back of the vehicle, and stole US$250 and a cellphone from him.

The gang later abandoned the victim in Ardbennie Light Industrial Area, Harare, and drove off. The vehicle was recovered four days later in Chitungwiza.

Mukungwa was arrested following police investigations, which also led to the recovery of a pistol loaded with five rounds.

"The suspect is facing one murder case, which occurred in 2020, and a total of 15 armed robbery cases dating back to 2020.

"He is one of the remaining suspects linked to the Mukuru Financial Services heists," said Detective Inspector Muteweri.

Police are now appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Mukungwa's accomplices, Lenon Madongo and one Rice, alias Marabha, both residents of Nyatsime New Stands, Chitungwiza.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the CID Vehicle Theft Squad Harare on 0242-660408, the National Complaints Desk on 0242-703631, WhatsApp 0712 800 197, or report to the nearest police station.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.