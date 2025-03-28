Mauritius: Prime Minister Reaffirms Determination to Bring Positive Changes to the Lives of Citizens

Government is determined to bring positive changes in the quality of life of citizens and provide a modern and well-equipped facility to make sports activities more accessible, stated the Prime Minister, Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam, this afternoon following a site visit at Sir R. Ghurburrun Stadium in Triolet.

The aim was to take stock of the status of renovation works being carried out at the stadium and reassure the inhabitants that the revamping project is ongoing.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Darmarajen Nagalingum, Minister of Local Government, Mr Ranjiv Woochit, Member of the National Assembly, Mr Kaviraj Rookny, and other personalities were also present for the site visit.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the stadium is undergoing renovation works and upgrading of infrastructure with a view to revamp it into a modern, safe and well-maintained environment for the people and athletes of the locality. The refurbishment, he said, includes the installation of new lighting systems, growing up of new lawn and secured fencing.

He spoke of necessary measures that will be implemented to secure the stadium from people who indulge in drugs, acts of vandalism and damaging property.

Prime Minister Ramgoolam also reiterated Government's commitment to increase proximity with the public to be well aware of their needs and expectations.