Namibia: Former FNB Employee Granted Bail for Alleged Theft of Pensioner's Money

A former employee of First National Bank's Rundu branch, Emma Nehova Lirumbu, was granted bail in the Rundu Magistrate's Court on Thursday after being arrested for allegedly defrauding a pensioner of N$215 000.

Lirumbu (34), who was arrested on Wednesday, faces two counts of fraud and appeared before magistrate Sonia Samupofu. She was granted bail of N$30 000, and her case was postponed to 8 May.

Lirumbu allegedly assisted pensioner Theresia Namutenya Simuketa in opening a bank account, but later diverted funds for personal use.

She stands accused of transferring N$100 000 to herself, N$15 000 to her nanny, and the remaining amount to various accounts.

Investigators claim she used internet banking to access Simuketa's account and managed to transfer N$215 000 into various accounts out of the total N$550 000 in the account.

Additionally, Lirumbu allegedly used an unidentified customer's ID to open a fraudulent account, forged signatures and manipulated banking details to transfer money.

The alleged fraudulent transactions took place between 2021 and 2024.