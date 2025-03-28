Namibia: From Drought to Downpour

28 March 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia has been experiencing widespread rainfall over the past few weeks, with significant downpours recorded across various regions.

The much-needed rainfall, influenced by Tropical Cyclone Jude, has provided some relief to both urban and remote areas, replenishing water sources, rejuvenating the landscape but also flooding other parts.

According to recent data from various Gondwana Collection properties, Windhoek Head Office has recorded an impressive 571mm of rain. Etosha King Nehale received 446mm, Etosha Safari Camp & Lodge averaged 364mm, and the combined Zambezi Mubala Camp & Lodge areas recorded the highest average of 643mm.

The Kalahari, Namib, and Canyon parks, which had been awaiting rainfall, finally saw their share, with Gondwana Canyon Park receiving up to 28mm in some areas, Gondwana Kalahari Park recording up to 39mm, and Gondwana Namib Park seeing a maximum of 35mm at Namib Dune Star Camp.

Other notable rainfall amounts include Kalahari Farmhouse (198mm), Damara Mopane Lodge (296mm), Palmwag Lodge (96mm), and Omarunga Epupa-Falls Camp (149mm). Meanwhile, Hakusembe and Namushasha River Lodge registered 536mm and 525mm, respectively, contributing significantly to the overall improvement of water availability in these regions.

Due to the recent heavy rains across Namibia, residents and travellers are urged to exercise caution in flood-prone areas. Avoid crossing flooded roads, rivers, or low-lying areas, as water levels may rise unexpectedly. Non-essential travel is discouraged to ensure safety and prevent unnecessary risks.

Stay informed, prioritise safety, and follow official updates regarding weather conditions.

