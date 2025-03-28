Namibia: Big Encounters in Store in Rugby Premier League

The Windhoek Lager Rugby Premier League resumed tomorrow after a week's break with some huge clashes in store.

Defending champions FNB Wanderers host archrivals FNB Unam, the early log leaders FNB Kudus host FNB Reho Falcon, FNB Western Suburbs host FNB Grootfontein, and FNB Reho Falcon host FNB Dolphins.

Wanderers got off to a great start when they beat Falcons 61-23 a fortnight ago and they will fancy their chances against Unam, who suffered a shock 24-22 defeat to Western Suburbs.

Wanderers have been strengthened by several new players including utility back Johnny Mwenyo from Unam; former national u20 captain and loose forward Joe Losper and former u20 winger Owen Hawanga; loose forward Kian Beyer, who played club rugby in Germany last year; hooker Edward Drotsky from Rehoboth; and prop Hans Ngoshi from Grootfontein.

Besides their usual powerful pack of forwards, they also have a potent backline where the Welwitschias halfback pairing of Jacques Theron and Denzo Bruwer is decisive in attack and defence - Theron with his nippy service and quick breaks, and Bruwer with his booming boot and accurate kicking.

Alongside them they have Welwitschias captain Danco Burger and the upcoming Danie van der Merwe at centre, while another up and coming centre Natie Janse van Rensburg didnt even make the starting 15 against Falcons.

Unam, though, are sure to provide a strong response after their defeat to Suburbs. In that match they seemed to be heading for victory when they led 15-3 at halftime, but their cause wasnt helped when they received two yellow cards after the break, while Suburbs capitalised with three quick tries to score a stunning victory.

Unam still have largely the same team that gave Wanderers a good run for their money in last year's final and they are sure to come out firing tomorrow.

They have a dangerous backline including speedsters Quirione Majiedt and Shareave Titus, the experienced Camlo Martin at centre, and the explosive scrumhalf AJ Kearns who will have to be kept in check.

Up front they have a powerful pack with the likes of Graham April, Diamando Tjombe, Bjorn Kazondunge, and a mobile loose trio where Rowan Jansen and Gilad Plaatjies will provide Wanderers a stiff challenge for the loose ball.

It should be a great encounter that could go either way.

Suburbs meanwhile suffered a setback when they missed the player registration deadline and were deducted points for fielding ineligible players against Unam.

With former United and Rehoboth coach Jood Opperman now in charge, they are sure to be well drilled and super fit and their encounter against Grootfontein should be another humdinger.

Rehoboth meanwhile open their account with a tough trip to the coast where they take on the early log leaders Kudus, while Falcons and Dolphins will both be keen to get their campaigns on track withj a victory when they clash in Rehoboth.